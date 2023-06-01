Ahmednagar To Be Renamed 'Ahilyanagar' After Ahilyabai Holkar; Know About Maratha Queen

In honour of the revered figure, warrior queen of the Maratha Empire Ahilya Bai Holkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, May 31 announced that the Ahmednagar district in the state will be renamed as ‘Ahilyanagar’. The development came on the 298th birth anniversary of the 18th-century ruler of Malwa’s Holkar dynasty. Notably, this is the third district in Maharashtra to be renamed after Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts.

Addressing a gathering in Ahmednagar's Chaundi, where they commemorated Ahilya Bai Holkar's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "Respecting the public demand, Ahmednagar will now be after Ahilyadevi Holkar. This decision was taken by the state government. And I am proud that both Devendra and I are a part of this historic moment.”

He further said, "Our government is working for the welfare of common citizens and for the development of the state by following the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Punyashalok Ahilyadevi Holkar. Therefore, keeping the people’s sentiments in mind, Ahmednagar district will be renamed as Ahilyadevi Holkar Nagar."

"The soil where Ahilya Devi Holkar was born owes us a great debt. Ahilya Devi worked for the welfare of people from all walks of life. This government is also a government of the common people. In the cabinet meeting held yesterday in the state, the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana has been launched and through this, a total of Rs 6,000 from the Center and Rs. 6,000 from the state will be given to the farmers." Eknath Shinde said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to Twitter to announce the renaming of Ahmednagar.

About Maratha Queen Ahilya Bai Holkar

Ahilyadevi Holkar, born into the Dhangar caste which is a herding caste in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, was one of a handful of women rulers in the 18th century. She has been credited with building several temples not only in Malwa but also across India.

Going back in time, Ahmednagar, which is located in western Maharashtra, was named after Ahmad Nizam Shah I, the founder of the Nizam Shahi dynasty. The city has been a part of various kingdoms including the Rashtrakutas, the Western Chalukyas, the Delhi Sultanate and the Deccan Sultanate.

Other Maharashtra Districts Renamed

While Aurangabad was named after Aurangzeb, the Mughal ruler who killed celebrated Maratha king Shivaji’s son Sambhaji Maharaj in 1689, Osmanabad was named after Mir Osman Ali Khan, the last ruler of Hyderabad.

In February this year, the Maharashtra government formally approved a proposal to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.