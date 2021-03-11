Mahatma Gandhi Statue Desecrated By Unidentified Miscreants In MP; Cong Cadre Accuses BJP

Unidentified miscreants have vandalized a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a school campus in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Government Higher Secondary School at Gujarbardia. The police have registered an FIR on the principal's complaint.

Mandsaur MP Siddharth Chaudhary said no one was seen entering the school premises. However, the police are probing all the possible angles.

"There is a middle school in Gujarbardia village, it had a statue of Gandhiji in its premises, which people saw broken in the morning. When the police arrived, they found out that the school's boundary wall was very low which makes it easy for anyone to enter the premises. According to the information, no one has seen anyone entering the school. The watchman was on duty till 8 pm in the night. We have registered a case and are investigating the case from every angle," he added.

Politics on Statue Vandalism

Meanwhile, politics on the statue vandalism has started. Congress demanded an impartial probe and accused BJP's involvement in the statue vandalism. Speaking to Republic, a Congress worker said that vandalizing the statue was planned.

"The statue of Gandhiji has been demolished in a high school in Gujarbardia village of Maladgarh constituency in Mandsaur district. It was discovered that some anti-social elements broke the idol during the late night. But as far as I know, the statue has been found in such a way that three to four people have planned and vandalized it," he said.

