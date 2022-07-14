Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalised In Canada By Khalistan Supporters; India Demands Action

In a shocking incident on Wednesday, a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Richmond Hill, Canada was vandalized by alleged pro-Khalistan supporters. Reportedly, the 5-metre tall statue is located at the Vishnu temple in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue and has existed for over three decades. Visuals showed that 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Rapist' was sprayed on the base of the statue. As per sources, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)- an outfit that has been outlawed in India since 2019 is responsible for this incident.

Taking to Twitter, both the Consulate General of India in Toronto as well as the High Commission of India in Ottawa dubbed the vandalism a "hate crime" and urged the Canadian authorities to punish the miscreants. The High Commission of India in Ottawa observed, "We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly".

We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime. — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) July 13, 2022

SFJ's earlier provocations

Previously, SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announced that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, which marks the 38th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. The highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple, Amritsar. In a video message, Pannu claimed that SFJ had sent a 'Referendum-propelled grenade' to the houses of all Sikhs and exhorted them to reach the Akal Takht on June 6. He highlighted that a referendum on the 'independence' of Punjab had already been conducted in London, Geneva and Italy.

On this occasion, he also referred to slain terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a positive light. Meanwhile, Pannu was named as the main accused in the FIR registered pertaining to Khalistan flags being tied to the gate of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala on May 8. He also warned Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur that the attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence Headquarters could have taken place in Shimla as well. Moreover, Pannu asked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to 'learn' from the assassination of former CM Beant Singh and withdraw paramilitary forces from Sri Darbar Sahib.