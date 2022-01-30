Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute At Gandhi Smriti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. As a tribute to the Father of the Nation, Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were rendered. The gathered dignitaries joined PM Modi as a two-minute silence was observed in honour of Gandhi, who was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

Earlier in the day, remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, PM Modi tweeted, “Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals".

Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals.



Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2022

Nation remembers Mahatma Gandhi

India observed the 74th death anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, at Birla House in New Delhi. Godse who is a member of Hindu Mahasabha, fired three bullets in Gandhi’s chest as he moved towards a prayer meeting.

The country on Sunday remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary as President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi paid floral tributes to Bapu at Raj Ghat. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid their tributes. Mahatama Gandhi's death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

Earlier in the day, an interfaith prayer was held at Raj Ghat and a gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to the Father of the Nation.

In a related update, a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of clay Kulhads has been installed t the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to commemorate the 74th Martyrs' Day.