Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes At Rajghat

As India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat on Sunday. President Ram Nath Kovind was also present at the spot and they were seen paying floral tributes to Bapu, further bowing down in respect in front of his tomb.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his death anniversary pic.twitter.com/u4oTZLWKgk — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Apart from the President and the Prime Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also among the ones paying his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tributes to Gandhi and said that it is the collective endeavour of the people to popularise his noble ideals.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered", he tweeted.

Notably, on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, which is also remembered as Martyrs' Day, PM Modi will be addressing the first edition of this year's Mann ki Baat on Sunday where he is likely to recall the contribution of India's greatest freedom fighter and the brave soldiers towards the country.

"This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi (death anniversary)," the Prime Minister's Office said.

Martyrs' Day 2022

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas, is observed annually on January 30 every year. The day which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is the date when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948. Gandhi's ideas and contributions towards the nations are remembered on this day.

Apart from that, tributes are also paid to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence from British rule. On this day, the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister along with the three service chiefs come together at Raj Ghat in Delhi and pay floral tributes at Gandhi's tomb.

Also, a two-minute silence is observed across the country in honour of the martyrs.

Image: ANI