Last Updated:

Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes At Rajghat

As India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Image: ANI


As India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation at Rajghat on Sunday. President Ram Nath Kovind was also present at the spot and they were seen paying floral tributes to Bapu, further bowing down in respect in front of his tomb. 

Apart from the President and the Prime Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also among the ones paying his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. 

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his tributes to Gandhi and said that it is the collective endeavour of the people to popularise his noble ideals.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered", he tweeted.

READ | Mann Ki Baat to air on Jan 30 to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 74th death anniversary

Notably, on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, which is also remembered as Martyrs' Day, PM Modi will be addressing the first edition of this year's Mann ki Baat on Sunday where he is likely to recall the contribution of India's greatest freedom fighter and the brave soldiers towards the country. 

"This month’s Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on the 30th, will begin at 11:30 AM after observing the remembrances to Gandhi Ji on his Punya Tithi (death anniversary)," the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Martyrs' Day 2022

Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas, is observed annually on January 30 every year. The day which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is the date when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in 1948. Gandhi's ideas and contributions towards the nations are remembered on this day. 

READ | PM Modi expresses pride as India vaccinates 75% of all eligible adults against COVID

Apart from that, tributes are also paid to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence from British rule. On this day, the President, the Vice-President and the Prime Minister along with the three service chiefs come together at Raj Ghat in Delhi and pay floral tributes at Gandhi's tomb.

READ | Rahul Gandhi to lay foundation stone of 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' in Chhattisgarh on February 3

Also, a two-minute silence is observed across the country in honour of the martyrs.

Image: ANI

READ | Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah & others pay tribute on Martyrs' Day
READ | Rahul Gandhi raises 'Hindutvawadi' debate on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary; BJP fumes
Tags: Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Ram Nath Kovind
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND