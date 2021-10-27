Mahatma Gandhi's Great-grandson Files PIL In Gujarat HC Against Sabarmati Ashram Project

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson has moved the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday while filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). This PIL filed by Tushar Gandhi has challenged the proposal which allowed the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram. Notably, on October 23, a protest march was also ignited against the redevelopment project that started at Sevagram in Maharashtra and reached Ahmedabad in Gujarat after covering a total distance of 800 kms.

Tushar Gandhi opposes redevelopment of Sabarmati Ashram

While filing the PIL at the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, Tushar Gandhi went on to claim that the redevelopment project that had been proposed for the Sabarmati Ashram was 'diametrically opposed' to the personal wishes of Mahatma Gandhi. The PIL stated that going ahead with the proposed project would lead to the reduction of shrine and memorial of the freedom movement, thus turning the Sabarmati Ashram into a commercial tourist attraction spot.

Tushar Gandhi while pointing out that none of Gandhi's ashrams was under the control of the government said, "They have been kept in a good condition by the managing trusts for over 70 years, so there is no reason why anybody should desire that the government should take over."

Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project

Staked at a whooping cost of ₹1,200 crore, the Sabarmati Ashram project flagged off by the Gujarat government will work towards expanding the overall size of Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram from 5 acres to 55 acres. The redevelopment project is said to restore all the heritage buildings that were built in 1917.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken over the task to monitor the redevelopment project himself to help turn the Sabarmati Ashram into a world-class memorial with state of the art facilities and amenities.

The Gujarat government had maintained that the redevelopment project (also known as the Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project) would be carried out while simultaneously maintaining the originality of the ashram. The state government had also said that the new ashram would go on to retain the values that Mahatma Gandhi preached. These values revolved around the concepts of austerity, simplicity, and authenticity.

Image Credit - PTI