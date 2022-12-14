External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Wednesday said that as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world.

Jaishankar made the remarks while jointly unveiling Mahatma Gandhi's bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The Gandhi bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, is made by renowned Indian sculptor Padma Shree awardee Ram Sutar, who has also designed the 'Statue of Unity’. The bust is the first Gandhi sculpture installed in the UN headquarters, which proudly displays gifts and artifacts from around the world.

"Today, as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Gandhi ideals must continue to guide our actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world," Jaishankar said in his remarks at the event.

"Conflict and inequality seem an inevitable part of the human condition. Mahatma Gandhi's greatest lesson to the world was that this may not be so. conflicts can be resolved, and inequalities can be addressed," he added.

He said the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's bust at the UN is a timely reminder for everyone to follow these ideals better and to create a peaceful world, which is the fundamental object of the United Nations.

"Gandhiji is a symbol of non violence, truth and compassion, is a symbol of peace, a symbol (that) reminds us of our duty to make the world a better place for future generations," he said.

UN Secretary General Guterres said that his visit to India this year reminded him that there are few people in history who are so aligned with the goals and values of the United Nations as Mahatma Gandhi.

"His anti-imperialist vision was foundational for the United Nations," he said.

Gandhi’s success in mobilizing millions for anti-colonial resistance while adhering to the principles of non-violence inspire people across the world, the UN chief said.

He said Gandhi was an uncompromising advocate for peaceful coexistence, non discrimination and pluralism.

President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi, who was also present on the occasion, said that Mahatma Gandhi’s lifelong devotion to building peace and eliminating poverty represents the very essence of the United Nations.

"One of history's most transformative figures, his life philosophy has been a great source of inspiration for more than a century," he said.

"What would he say about our society if he saw the world today? Our wars, conflicts and ridiculous rivalries. The endless violence online and offline. Our inability to keep our pledges, to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. And of course, our failure, at least so far, to unify against climate change and biodiversity loss," he said.

He said Gandhi was a pioneer in his reflection on living in harmony with nature.

"As we face the global threats ahead, let us recall his spirit and his legacy of peace and kindness, towards ourselves, each other, and our planet. Let this bust be a reminder to all of us of how much one person can achieve. Let this bust prove, to use the Mahatma’s own words, that 'In a gentle way, you can shake the world," Korosi said.

"Let it be a symbol of peace and humanity," he added.

Jaishankar arrived here Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism being held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council, before the curtains come down this month on the country's two-year tenure as elected member of the powerful 15-nation.