Mahatma Gandhi's South African Great-grandson Satish Dhupelia Succumbs To COVID-19

Satish Dhupelia, the South African great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, died due to COVID-19 complications in Johannesburg on Sunday, three days after his 66th birthday, a family member said.

Dhupelia’s sister Uma Mesthrie confirmed that her brother had succumbed to COVID-19 complications after he contracted the disease in the hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia.

"My beloved brother has passed on after a month of illness with pneumonia, a superbug contracted in hospital and then COVID-19 also contracted while he was being treated. He suffered a major cardiac arrest this evening," Uma said in a social media post.

Apart from Uma, Satish Dhupelia is survived by his sister Kirti Menon, who lives in Johannesburg and actively participates in various projects honouring Mahatma Gandhi’s memory. The three siblings are descendants of Manilal Gandhi, who Mahatma Gandhi left behind in South Africa to continue his works after he returned to India.

About Satish Dhupelia

Dhupelia spent most of his life in media, especially as a videographer and photographer. He was also very active in assisting the Gandhi Development Trust to continue Mahatma’s works at the Phoenix Settlement near Durban. He was known for helping the needy in all communities and was active in various social welfare organisations. His friends and dear ones paid tributes to Satish after hearing the news of his demise.

“I am in shock. Satish was a great humanitarian and activist,” Politician analyst Lubna Nadvi said. “He was also a great friend of the Advice Desk for Abused Women, and always assisted the organisation in whichever way he could,” she added.

Dhupelia was also a Board member of the 1860 Heritage Foundation, which on November 16, commemorated the arrival of the first indentured labourers from India to work on the sugar cane fields of Durban.

On the day, in one of his last Facebook posts for which Dhupelia was well-known, read: “Let us also not forget that we still need to stand together to achieve our final goals of equality for all and an eradication of poverty”. Funeral arrangements of Dhupella have not been announced yet.

