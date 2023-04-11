Mahatma Jyotirao Phule 196th Birth Anniversary: India Remembers The Social Reformer

India remembers Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his 196th birth anniversary on April 11. The social reformer was born on April 11, 1827. Also known as Jyotiba Phule, he was an activist, thinker, teacher, educationist, and social revolutionary from Pune. He dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of the underprivileged and the downtrodden in Maharashtra.

Since Jyotirao’s father and two uncles served as florists to the Peshwas and others, they came to be known as ‘Phule’. He belonged to the backward community called Mali (Gardner), which was deprived of education and other rights enjoyed by the people of the upper caste. After being denied education, Jyotirao was given an opportunity to study at the Scottish Mission High School, Pune.

Jyotirao Phule, the social reformer

After completing his secondary education in 1847 from the Scottish Mission High School, he rejected an opportunity to serve the government and rather opted for social work and thus began the journey of imparting education to the children of the lower castes. He started a school for them. Since no female teacher was available in the school he asked his wife Savitribai Phule to take up the responsibility. He opened two more schools for girls in 1851.

In 1858 he plunged into the broader field of social reforms after giving up the management of schools that he had established. Jyotirao Phule supported the movement for widow remarriage in 1860 and in 1863 established a Home for the prevention of infanticide. He also had revolutionary ideas in the field of social reforms and penned them in the form of literary works. Some of them include - Tritiya Ratna (1855), Brahmananche Kasab (1869), Gulamgiri (1873), Shetkaryacha Aasud (1883), Satsar Vol I (1885), Satsar Vol II (1885), Ishara (October 1, 1885) and Saravajanik Satyadharma Pustak.

Mahatma Phule had taken an innovative initiative to establish an organized and educated society against evils like untouchability, caste system and purdah system. Jyotirao Phule started the Satyashodhak Samaj in 1873, a society formed to uproot caste discrimination, dowry system, and illiteracy. On 28 November 1890, social reformer and educationist Jyotirao Govindrao Phule passed away in Pune.

On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions. pic.twitter.com/uCgxXNuMsj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2023

PM Modi pays respects to Jyotirao Phule

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi paid tribute to the great social reformer, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary. PM Modi also recalled his contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. He also shared his thoughts on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule via a video clip.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

"On his birth anniversary, I bow to Mahatma Phule and recall his towering contribution to social justice and empowering the downtrodden. His thoughts give hope and strength to millions."

