Mahavir Jayanti 2021: PM Modi & Other Leaders Greet Nation On Occasion Of Jain Festival

As India celebrates the festival of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes with the hope that Lord Mahavir will help us fight the crisis of COVID-19. Several other leaders of the country including President Ram Nath Kovind extended their wishes. Mahavir Jayanti is counted as one of the top festivals of the Jain community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message added that Lord Mahavir's life teaches us peace and self-control.

"The life message of Lord Mahavira teaches us peace and self-control. When all of us together are fighting this crisis of Corona, at such a time, I pray to Mahavira on Mahavir Jayanti to keep everyone healthy and bless our efforts with success," tweeted PM Narendra Modi in Hindi.

à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤•à¤¾ à¤œà¥€à¤µà¤¨ à¤¸à¤‚à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¶à¤¾à¤‚à¤¤à¤¿ à¤”à¤° à¤†à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¸à¤‚à¤¯à¤® à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥€à¤– à¤¦à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤œà¤¬ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥€ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤•à¤° à¤•à¥‹à¤°à¥‹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤¬à¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥‡ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤ªà¤° à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤¸à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤¿ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤°à¤–à¥‡à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¸à¤«à¤²à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤†à¤¶à¥€à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤¦à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2021

President Kovind: Pledge to defeat COVID-19

While extending Mahavir Jayanti wishes to the people of the country, President Kovid mentioned two teachings of Lord Mahavir- "Ahimsa paramo dharma" and "Jiyo or jine do" which literally means 'non-violence is the ultimate religion' and 'to live and let live' respectively.

"Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen, especially the Jain community, on Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavira showed humanity a new path through the ideals of 'Ahimsa Paramo Dharma:' and 'Live and let live'. Let us all follow his teachings and pledge to defeat Kovid-19 on the basis of collective discipline," tweeted President Kovind in Hindi.

à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚, à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥‡à¤·à¤•à¤° à¤œà¥ˆà¤¨ à¤¸à¤®à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤¯ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤¦à¤¿à¤• à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤ à¤­à¤—à¤µà¤¾à¤¨ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤µà¥€à¤° à¤¨à¥‡ ‘à¤…à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¸à¤¾ à¤ªà¤°à¤®à¥‹ à¤§à¤°à¥à¤®:’ à¤¤à¤¥à¤¾ ‘à¤œà¤¿à¤¯à¥‹ à¤”à¤° à¤œà¥€à¤¨à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‹’ à¤•à¥‡ à¤†à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥‡ à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤µà¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¨à¤ˆ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹ à¤¦à¤¿à¤–à¤¾à¤ˆà¥¤ à¤†à¤‡à¤, à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬ à¤‰à¤¨à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾à¤“à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¸à¤°à¤£ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚ à¤µ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¥‚à¤¹à¤¿à¤• à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¤² à¤ªà¤° à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡-19 à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤°à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤‚à¤•à¤²à¥à¤ª à¤²à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 25, 2021

Wishes from union leaders

Apart from Prime Minister and President, leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah also wished citizens on the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti and wrote about life teachings of Lord Mahavir.

"Best wishes to Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir Ji, the eternal symbol of renunciation, tenacity, truth, and non-violence, paved the way for the welfare of the entire human race with his education full of karma primacy. His life and his thoughts will always guide us," wrote Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari also extended their heartfelt prayers on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

"Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Lord Mahavir Jayanti. His life devoted to non-violence, mercy, sacrifice, and penance, and his thoughts will always inspire the society," wished Minister Piyush Goyal via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Minister Nitin Gadkari wrote about Lord Mahavir's non-violence lesson.