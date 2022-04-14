Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Here Are Some Quotes, Wishes, Statuses To Send To Friends & Family

Mahavir Jayanti, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important and auspicious festivals celebrated in the Jain community. It is to commemorate the birth of Lord Mahavir, who in Jainism, is the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of the present Avasarpiṇī. On this day, Lord Mahavir's idol is borne out on a chariot in the form of a procession known as ‘rath yatra’. This auspicious holiday falls in either March or April on the Gregorian calendar. This year, the celebration of Mahavir Jayanti will take place today, April 14.

Furthermore, the festival, that marks the 13th 'Sud' day of the Jain Calendar's Chaitra month, is also called Veer Teras. During the ‘Ratha Yatra’, Stavans or religious rhymes, are recited along the journey.

The 'abhisheka', which is a ceremonial anointment, is performed on the Mahavir statues. Most people of the Jain community spend their days performing humanitarian works, prayers, pujas, and vratas. Many Mahavir worshippers go to temples dedicated to him to meditate and pray.

Here are some Mahavir Jayanti 2022 wishes, quotes and status, one can send their friends and family:

Mahavir Jayanti quotes

“It is better to win over self than to win over a million enemies”

“Always speak the truth, be compassionate towards living animals”

“All breathing, existing, living, sentient creatures should not be slain, not treated with violence, nor abuse, nor tormented, nor driven away”

“Will cause no pain. Nonviolence is the greatest religion”

“Do not injure, abuse, oppressed, and slave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being”

Mahavir Jayanti wishes

Follow the path of non-violence. Take this pledge on the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti 2022.

Let us spread the words of Lord Mahavir and follow the path of humanity and non-violence. On this auspicious occasion, Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Blessing and guiding the world with a message of love, truth and knowledge. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti Quotes SMS

May Lord Mahavir bless your life with knowledge. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Let's pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day, Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir fulfil all your dreams and bless you with peace and happiness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti status

Live and Let Live, Wishing you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

On this occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I wish that you are blessed with a peaceful and balanced mind and a healthy body for a successful and happy life.

May the holy words show you the path to never-ending happiness, sending you warm wishes. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

