Mahesh Jethmalani Advises PM Modi On What He Should Do Before Taking On China Over COVID

Amid the sensational report on China allegedly discussing 'weaponising' Coronaviruses in 2015, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani opined that India needed to be more proactive in demanding accountability from China and that PM Modi needed to 'weed out snakes in his own backyard' before doing so. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Virologist & whistleblower Dr Li-Meng Yan had reiterated her claim that the COVID-19 virus had been manufactured by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to wage a bio-weapon war across the globe, in the context of the 2015 Chinese PLA report that is also to be probed by the US. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani claimed that India needed to be more dynamic in seeking accountability from China like how the US, UK, Australia & most recently Brazil had done so.

However, the senior advocate claimed that a powerful pro-China lobby comprising politicians and lawyers existed in Delhi and said that PM Modi had to weed out 'these snakes' before seeing more accountability from China.

India needs to be as proactive as the US , Australia UK and now Brazil in demanding Chinese accountability.But first PM Modi needs to weed out snakes in India’s own backyard: there is a powerful pro China lobby in the corridors of Delhi of politicians bureaucrats &lawyers — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) May 10, 2021

'COVID good material for non-traditional bioweapon' to ruin economies'

Dr Yan, who was the first whistleblower to allege that the Chinese government had manufactured the virus to intentionally cause a pandemic, banked on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) report which suggested that the Chinese military scientists discussed the weaponisation of SARS coronaviruses, to verify her claims. Based in Hong Kong now and facing persecution by the Chinese government, Dr Yan has accused the ruling Communists of running a massive propaganda campaign to counter its role in the pandemic and in a bid to suppress information.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on Monday evening, Dr Li-Meng Yan said, "This bioweapon is non-traditional and unrestricted by nature. I have presented in my previous reports that the virus is man-made. This is very good evidence to support my report and to verify that the Coronavirus is the Chinese government's homegrown project. I called it a non-restricted bioweapon project."

The report shedding light on China's plans to weaponise the virus is said to have been obtained by US officials and was reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19, which continue to be probed by the World Health Organization.

Describing SARS ­coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons”, the Chinese scientists claimed the viruses could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human ­disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before”. The military document titled The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons reveals the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the Chinese language documents claim that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse".