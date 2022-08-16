Mahesh Jethmalani Assesses The War On Corruption, Opines On India Becoming A Great Power

Prime Minster Narendra Modi's historic address to the Nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India's completion of 75 years of Independence saw him clearly earmark two challenges - corruption and dynastic politics - that he believes need to be tackled for the aspiring youth to get the opportunities they merit. Weighing in on the clear statement of intent made by the PM, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Monday said he felt the Prime Minister "wanted to go after what he felt were the main ills facing this country, and he implied he wants to root them out." He also spoke extensively on the interdependence of corruption on dynastic politics, delivering a scathing verdict.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Mahesh Jethmalani spoke on the PM's intent coming at a time when a number of key corruption cases are at a critical stage. "The critical stage is that, having filed all these cases, unearthed the scams, had them investigated, the cases have now been brought to chargesheet stage. Assets have been attached and sold towards liabilities." Ever the lawyer, Jethmalani looked forward and said, "The critical stage really is that trials are going to begin, and the voices of those who are accused, are going to get louder and will divert from the issues. They are going to say it's political."

"He wants the people to be wary of the various strategms which the accused people in this country are going to resort to. They're going to derail these trials. And he's called upon the country to be wary of this and support his drive against corruption."

The senior advocate further opined, "The PM is now hell-bent that there's no point just talking about corruption unless you send some of the biggest offenders to jail and send them fast. Because their crimes are old, some of them date back to 2008 or 2009 or even further back. So, we can't have an empty talk about corruption. Prima facie we have a case and chargesheets have been filed." He added that what was now required against those who are claiming to be falsely implicated is to convict. Towards this, he also spoke about recent tactics utilised by those under agencies' scanner to drum up political support and at times, hold violence-ridden 'satyagrahas'.

'Ingrained into dynasty that you're going to be corrupt'

The Rajya Sabha MP put forth that there's an inextricable link between dynasty politics and corruption, and in making his case, virtually called the Congress party 'non-existent'.

"Dynasties don't thrive on mass bases to such an extent. They have a limited mass base - either a caste, religious one. Most are regionally based, except for Congress which is becoming partially regional now but mostly non-existent. But most have a narrow base, so to expand they need to resort to looting the state coffers. They need to keep their followers happy. And that's why when they're out of power, most defections happen in those parties. You'll rarely hear of a case where defections affect the BJP."

'Dynasts are the curse of this country'

Jethmalani put forth, naming names, that "The curse of the country, from Kashmir where Abdullah and Mehbooba are dynasts, from the East, where Abhishek Banerjee is the nominated successor, to the west where you have the Pawars and the Thackerays, and to the south where you have Jagan Reddy and others... So most parties are dynastic."

Speaking specifically about the Congress party and making his most savage attack, he explained, "As far as Congress is concerned, it's basically what used to be the first family of the country - the Nehru-Gandhi-Vadra dynasty. And they're now caught directly. If there was any doubt about Sonia Gandhi's involvement with Quattrocchi in the Bofors scam... in National Herald there's no doubt. They tried to pass on the blame, to the late Motilal Vora. But they've all put their signatures, so they're saying 'Motilal Vora made us do all this'. That's the kind of defence they're reduced to. Who will believe it?"

He also elucidated upon and mentioned some of the recent cases in the public sphere, notably those in which TMC's Partha Chatterjee and Shiv Sena's (Uddhav Thackeray faction's) Sanjay Raut have been arrested by the probe agencies, adding ominously, "Those in the corruption cases are close cronies of those on top. So it's only a matter of time."

Idea of India 'falling on democratic scale' is just 'anti-national propaganda'

When asked if India not currently having a strong Opposition is a matter of concern, the senior advocate explained, " The essence of democracy is a powerful Opposition, who outside power puts the govt on its toes both in the Parliament and outside. You also need a free press, which we do have...a vibrant press. So actually the press is playing the role of the Opposition."

"If there's any country in the world where you have the right to freely abuse the PM, it's this country. I don't know what people are talking about, that India is falling on the democratic scale. It's just anti-national propaganda. There's no substance in it at all."

'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign will help the nation' and the shift towards nationalism

When asked if there is a shift in the mood of the Nation towards a new nationalsim, especially given the politics around the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign wherein some viewed being asked to hoist the National Flag at their homes as being 'political' Jethmalani had a clear view, that there is a shift towards nationalism.

"It's all too evident. Every house has 1 if not 2 flags flying. This is going to help the Nation. It may incidentally help the people who have started the campaign, which is the BJP, but I think the idea is to, in the 75th year, to keep roots to Nationalism. So it's vitally necessary."

He proceeded to give a basis for the shift, adding, "I think during 10 years of UPA rule, the real division came from the Opposition. We were subject to terror attacks, we didn't retaliate though the armed forces were ready. I think that made people feel supine. I think this huge Nationalism thrust taken forward by this govt was an absolute necessity. We had to remind ourselves of India's strengths and capabilities, to become a superpower in the future."

'India on path to becoming one of the world's most powerful nations'

Ending on a very bright note when he was asked to predict where he sees India by 2047 when we'll be celebrating the Nation's centenary, Mahesh Jethmalani said, "I think the pathway has been set. Everyone wants India to be a superstar, a superpower, a country that takes its place at the pinnacle of the comity of nations. We need to get just one aspect right. Welfare is doing good, PM is a great welfare warrior. Welfare has gone down to the roots. We have direct cash transfer, no leakages. We need growth and we need employment. I think the last budget was an excellent budget. We had a setback due to Ukraine, and the looming shadow of Taiwan, the price of Oil. But we're well on our path to becoming one of the most powerful nations in the world."