Mahesh Jethmalani Calls Fadnavis' Allegation Of Plot Against BJP Netas A 'sordid Episode'

After Devendra Fadnavis rocked the Maharashtra Assembly with allegations of conspiracy against opposition leaders, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani called it the 'most sordid of events'. Requesting for an immediate probe of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter, the Member of Parliament added that 'no one can be trusted for a fair investigation' in Maharashtra.

"It is the only right thing to do. And thereafter, the CBI should immediately arrest the Special Public Prosecutor Mr Chavan who is the centre of the earthquake. Why one says he is the centre is because he is the only one in the entire conversation, having been taped for over 125 minutes. In the tape, he has revealed this most sordid episode in which the parties, the highest politicians, the most senior leaders of the state MVA government in Maharashtra have all been made a party to a criminal conspiracy to falsely implicate the Opposition leaders including by planting blood-stained knives on one of them," Jethmalani said.

I mean that's the extent, the lowest level of politics ever since the exposure of Anil Deshmukh. This government has moved from one disaster to another," he added.

#BREAKING | This has to go to a court, and thereafter, if anything transpires, this govt and those involved in conspiracy should be taken to task: @JethmalaniM on allegation made by Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra assembly of plot to frame BJP leaders https://t.co/TBJbdJBgy7 pic.twitter.com/p0nO01Qhk5 — Republic (@republic) March 8, 2022

Fadnavis handovers 125 hrs recordings of plot to frame BJP netas

Devendra Fadnavis made sensational charges in the house on Tuesday. Fadnavis claimed in the assembly that the Special Public Prosecutor of Maharastra was conspiring to trap opposition leaders including him, Girish Mahajan, Mungantiwar among others. The Leader of Opposition further alleged that Eknath Khadse of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was a part of the conspiracy.

The BJP leader has produced a pen drive, comprising 125 hrs worth of video recordings to support his allegations. He has handed over the pen drive of selected videos to the Speaker and has that a copy will be given to Home Minister of the state, Dilip Walse Patil, too.

"There is so much material in it, that an entire web series can be made on this," he said in the assembly. Having produced the Pendrive, he demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter. "If the case is not given to CBI, we will move to court and seek CBI inquiry from the court," he said.