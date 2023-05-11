Mahesh Jethmalani Calls Out Uddhav's 'big Blunder' As Shinde Gets Ultimate SC Win

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani exclusively spoke to Republic after the big verdict by the Supreme Court on Thursday. The SC ruled in the favour of the Maharashtra Chief Minister and said that it cannot restore the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test.

In this case, Jethmalani was also the advocate for the Eknath Shinde faction and he said that he was relieved by the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Options left with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction

On being asked what options are at Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction's hands, he said, "They can pursue the disqualification application and there's always a matter pending in the Supreme Court. The ECI (Election Commission of India) has decided in favour of the Eknath Shinde group over the symbol matter, it is pending in the Supreme Court. It would come up sometime later this year I think. Also, the disqualification petition that is pending before Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar. But the government has a very strong majority now."

On being asked who would have advised Thackeray to resign from the top job, BJP MP said, "It could be any of them, maybe from within the party, some close confidante telling him not to face the defeat. Also, it may be a legal source, not a legal source. However, it is not worth speculating as it was a big blunder. The day he left I actually said there is no further battle left in this matter. The Governor rightly called Eknath Shinde to form his government."

On being asked about his response to Uddhav Thackeray's statement that Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis must resign if they have ethics.

Jethmalani said, "Here is a Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) who came to power out of pure lust for that office. He formed a pre-poll alliance with BJP. He canvased and secured votes for the Shiv Sena on the basis of connection with the BJP. He broke that pre-poll alliance only for the lust of the Chief Minister's Office. He gives up years long of his ideological conviction or what we thought were his convictions and breaks the alliance with BJP only for power. He not only betrayed BJP, its pre-poll alliance partner but he also betrayed the people who had voted for that alliance. This man is talking about ethics, I find that extremely strange."

Speaking about the future of MVA and if it's condition could deteriorate further, Jethmalani said, "There are already signs of it, all the cracks within the three partners of the MVA, it was an ideologically dispirited alliance. They should have stopped him then when he was resigning."

Some more leaders could switch sides

On being asked if more leaders could switch sides to the Eknath Shinde's faction he said, "By what I am hearing from the sources, I can anticipate more of political drama."