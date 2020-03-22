The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Mahesh Jethmalani Hails Janta Curfew As A 'resounding Success'

General News

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who is under self-quarantine opined that the Janta Curfew is a resounding success in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who is under self-quarantine opined that the Janta Curfew is a resounding success in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19.  Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, Jethmalani said that as he looks down from his window, he cannot find a single soul outside on the streets, adding that the communication by the government has been good. 

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.

READ | Vishwanathan Anand Urges People To Self-isolate, Hails PM Modi's Idea Of Janta Curfew

READ | 'I Salute You': Arvind Kejriwal Praises Medical Fraternity Amid The Fight Against Covid-19

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Syed Akbaruddin
INDIA'S ENVOY SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
Coronavirus India
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: LIVE TRACKER
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence
MUKESH AMBANI HAILS COVID-19 HEROES
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS