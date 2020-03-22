Mahesh Jethmalani Hails Janta Curfew As A 'resounding Success'

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani who is under self-quarantine opined that the Janta Curfew is a resounding success in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, Jethmalani said that as he looks down from his window, he cannot find a single soul outside on the streets, adding that the communication by the government has been good.

Janta Curfew

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement a nationwide Janta Curfew - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 and avoid going out unless it is extremely important.

