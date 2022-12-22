Mahesh Jethmalani Lauds Centre's Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill 2022, Calls It 'dire Necessity'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Mahesh Jethmalani lauded the Centre’s Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill 2022 which was passed by the Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking on the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, MP Mahesh Jethmalani hailed the bill and called it “a dire necessity”.

"There are three reasons as to why this bill has been introduced and why it’s a dire necessity. First of all, it’s a part of the international obligation to the UN. The UN passed the convention on the law of the seas as far back as 1982. We ratified it in 1995. It's almost 27 years since our ratifications," Mahesh Jethmalani said.

“Second, we need the protection of the vital segment of our population. We have a very thriving merchant navy. Indian crews not only serve on Indian ships, but they also serve on the ships of many other countries. They are exposed to serious risks. These risks not only include capture by pirates but our crews are subjected to torture, to solitary confinement and as a result of this, they suffer from extreme post-traumatic stress,” the BJP MP said.

“Apart from our merchant navy, we also have to protest our shipping industry. Because of piracy, the shipping industry faces soaring costs. First is, rising insurance premiums, second is employing private security personnel for onboard protection and third is the payment of ransom demand,” he added.

‘India most likely to be a future victim of acts of piracy’: Mahesh Jethmalani

Detailing the third reason, Jethmalani said, “India is now, most likely to be a future victim of acts of piracy. Piracy used to be extremely prominent in the Malacca strait and the countries that were affected by namely: Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia. They banded together and they prevented it from happening in Malacca strait.”

“Then it went to Gulf do Aden where Somalian piracy became rampant. It was an almost monthly occurrence where you had piracy by Somalian pirates. The gulf states and some North African states got together and now the problems in the Gulf of Aden are declining... The threat is that piracy will move eastwards and southwards in the Indian Ocean. Therefore, India is most prone to pirate attacks,” Jethmalani told the Rajya Sabha.

Expressing his concern, he said, “We have a very large exclusive economic zone. There is a serious threat that pirates may combine with terrorists from Al-Qaeda and from ISIS, to threaten the country.”

‘Jurisdiction extended’

Hailing the Foreign Ministry’s Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill 2022, the BJP leader said, “I have absolutely no doubt that this bill has been extremely well drafted.”

Jethmalani called section 9 of the Bill an important part, saying, “Many of our previous prosecutions failed on the ground that the Indian court had no jurisdiction. Now as per section 9, any person who is apprehended by or is in the custody of the Indian Navy or the Indian cost guard can be trialable in India. Now the jurisdiction has been extended to any person who commits an act of piracy anywhere in the world but is arrested by the Indian navy.”

