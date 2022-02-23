Mahesh Jethmalani Scorns Sharad Pawar's Communal Spin On Nawab Malik's Arrest By ED

Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik condemning NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's 'communal politics' on the issue. Taking to Twitter, Jethmalani stated that it was 'unfortunate' for a seasoned leader like Pawar to allege that Malik was targeted by the ED since he was a Muslim. The senior advocate questioned whether Pawar went through ED's remand application which categorically listed down Malik's suspected links with members of the D-gang.

Most unfortunate that a seasoned leader like Sharad Pawar should have alleged that Nawab Malik was being targeted by the ED because he was a Muslim! Wonder if he’s even read the remand application on which basis Malik was remanded to custody Communal politics at its very lowest! — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) February 23, 2022

Shortly after Nawab Malik was taken to the ED office for questioning, the NCP put out a series of tweets alleging that the Minority Affairs Minister was being linked to Dawood since he was a 'Muslim'. Speaking to reporters, Sharad Pawar said, "We were sure that this would happen sooner or later. Nawab Malik speaks openly in front of everyone, so this action has been taken against him. So there is no need to say much on this."

He added, "It is not known which case is being filed against Nawab Malik. If any worker is a Muslim, then allegations are made that he has a connection with Dawood. This is not a new thing. These people have always been doing this. But no one knows what is the truth."

The NCP chief also highlighted that when he was the Chief Minister of the state, similar allegations were made against him and today a 25-year-old case was being raked up to 'defame' those who are vocal against the Centre.

Nawab Malik sent to ED custody till March 3

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday, February 23, sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to eight days of ED remand till March 3. In its remand copy, the ED mentioned that the association of Malik with D-company members was clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED from authorities and in the course of its searches.

The ED argued that Nawab Malik and Haseena Parker (the sister of Dawood Ibrahim) planned to usurp a prime property worth crores lawfully belonging to Munira Plumber and her mother. For usurping this property, members of D-Gang and Nawab Malik connived together and executed several legal documents to put a 'facade of genuinity' over this criminal act.

Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Wednesday afternoon. The court will hear applications seeking permission to allow Nawab Malik to carry his medicines and home food on Thursday, February 24.