Mahesh Jethmalani Slams Tricolour Dishonour, Calls UK A 'safe Haven For Indian Fugitives'

BJP leader Mahesh Jethmalani on Monday condemned the objectionable act of desecrating the Tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags, and considered it to be a deplorable incident.

Taking to Twitter, Jethmalani wrote, "This is a most deplorable incident of the tricolours dishonour by separatist louts at the UK High Commission. The UK is as much fertile ground for Indian secessionist movements as it is a safe haven for Indian fugitives. Thought the Radcliffe Line and Kohinoor theft were colonial relics."

Statement by Indian High Commission

Officials from the mission clarified and said that the "attempted but failed" attack had been foiled and that the Tricolour was now flying "grander".

The Metropolitan Police in its statement said, "There was no report of any injury, however, windows were broken at the High Commission building.”

"Officers attended the location. The majority of those present had dispersed prior to the arrival of police. An investigation was launched, and one male was arrested nearby a short time later on suspicion of violent disorder. Enquiries continue,” the statement said.

Indian Foreign Secretary's first response after vandalism in UK

After the disgraceful act by the pro-khalistani elements, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Monday said that perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted.

He said, "We have already put out India's response to it in which British Deputy High Commissioner was asked for an explanation. Perpetrators need to be arrested and prosecuted."

Top British officials condemn the act

Top British officials have said that the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously".

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he condemned "the violent disorder and vandalism that took place".

Taking to Twitter, he said, "There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour."

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

Foreign Office minister Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon said, "This is a completely unacceptable action against the integrity of the Mission and its staff."