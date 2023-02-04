Mahesh Jethmalani Takes A Jibe At China After US Secretary Of State Postpones China Visit

Taking a dig at China, Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani said on Saturday that the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip was postponed after a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted in Montana where a nuclear silo field is situated. He further said that China claimed that the reason to send the spy balloon was for meteorological research and strayed course. He asked if the statement by China could be considered or not.



A #ChineseSpyBalloon over the US has led Sec of State Blinken to postpone a visit to China. The balloon was over Montana where a nuclear silo field is located. Pentagon calls it a surveillance threat.China claims it was for meteorological research & strayed course.Any takers? — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) February 4, 2023

Antony Blinken postpones China visit



Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his planned trip to China on Friday after the discovery of a high-altitude Chinese balloon flying over sensitive places in the western United States. Defending his decision, Blinken said the first task at their disposal was to get the Chinese spy balloon out from the country which is hovering over its sky.



While interacting with the reporters, he said, "Job one is getting it out of our airspace. We continue to believe that having open lines of communication is important. Indeed, this incident only underscores the importance, and that's why we will maintain them. That's why, when conditions permit, I plan to go to China. But the most important thing right now is to see that this surveillance asset gets out of our airspace, and we'll take it from there."

China's response on Blinken's decision



On Saturday, China called for “cool-headed and prudent” handling of the situation that arouse after the surveillance balloon was spotted in the United States.



Also while responding to Blinken's decision of postponing his visit to China, the Foreign Ministry of China said, "Maintaining contact and communication at all levels is an important common understanding reached by the Chinese and US presidents at their meeting in Bali. One of the tasks of the diplomatic teams on both sides is to properly manage bilateral relations, particularly to manage some unexpected situations in a cool-headed and prudent manner.”