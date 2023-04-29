Mahesh Jethmalani Trains Guns On Kharge Over 'poisonous Snake' Barb At PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Supreme Court advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday took a swipe at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'poisonous snake' barb at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jethmalani hit out Kharge and the Congress for stooping to a 'new low in political discourse.'

Taking to Twitter, the senior lawyer wrote, "LOP Kharge's 'Poisonous snake' invective against PM Modi is surely a new low in political discourse even by Congress standards. But he should at least have been restrained by the high office he occupies which now stands utterly denigrated."

Congress took no lesson from history: Jethmalani

While stepping up his attack on the Congress party, Jethmalani asserted that on every occasion when Congress abused PM Modi, they have suffered an electoral backlash. "Congress seems not to have learnt the lessons of history: every occasion they’ve stooped to gutter personal abuse against the PM the party has suffered an electoral rout. This time too the PM will emerge stronger and the Lotus will bloom in Karnataka. Rank abuse only reflects Congress' frustration at the inevitable."

— Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) April 28, 2023

Jethmalani's aggressive take on Kharge comes a day after the BJP urged the Election Commission of India to register a criminal case against Mallikarjun Kharge and bar him from campaigning in the Karnataka assembly polls. The BJP delegation led by Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav demanded the registration of an FIR under IPC Sections 499 and 500 (defamation), and Section 504 (offence of deliberate insults and provocation).

Ruling BJP's retort to the Congress comes after Kharge on Thursday said, "Don’t make a mistake. Modi is like a venomous snake. If you say, no, it’s not poisonous, let’s lick it and find out, don’t go to lick it. If you lick, you die.” He was campaigning for the Congress in Ron town in the Gadag district of poll-bound Karnataka.