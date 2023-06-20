'Mahila Samman Bachat Patra' Path To Women's Secure Financial Future: Delhi BJP

More than 150 beneficiaries were given "Mahila Samman Bachat Patra" passbooks at an event here on Monday, with the Delhi BJP's women's wing describing it as a "historic leap" for them from traditional saving schemes to the latest postal department scheme.

Baijayant Jai Panda, BJP vice-president and party's Delhi in-charge, presided over the event that took place at the Constitution Club of India.

The event was meant to honour the spirit of women who came from various backgrounds from all across Delhi/NCR, according to an statement issued by the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier this year announced the 'Mahila Samman Saving Certificate' scheme with a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent for two years.

The scheme allows deposits to be made in the name of a woman or a girl child. The maximum deposit amount has been kept at Rs 2 lakh and the scheme comes with a partial withdrawal facility as well.

Priyal Bhardwaj, vice president of Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha, said, "Furthering the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower women, the "Mahila Samman Bachat Patra Sammelan" acted as a catalyst for change, empowering women to achieve economic independence." "It recognised the invaluable contributions of women and provided them with a platform to secure their financial future. By opening their own savings accounts, these women gained control over their lives and took an important step towards economic empowerment," she added.