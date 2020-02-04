Mahim Dargah 'first' Indian Shrine To Install Preamble Inside Premises

A dargah in Mumbai’s Mahim area has reportedly become the first shrine in India to display the Preamble of Indian Consitution within its premises and also hoisted tricolour on February 1. A copy of preamble was displayed within the premises of Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah on the occasion of the 607th Urs or death anniversary celebrations of saint Shah Makhdoom Fakih Ali.

The installation of preamble made the shrine first place of worship across religions in India to have preamble copy within its premises. Several scholars, secular academics, educationists, lawyers as well as police officers were present at the ceremony, reported the Indian Express. The attendees sang the national anthem and read the preamble during the occasion.

According to Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of the dargah, the preamble copy was a temporary plaque which is commonly placed in the school attached to the dargah and a permanent installation will be designed in glass and golden lettering, the Times of India reported. Khandwani added that the permanent installation will have an Indian map against a background of tricolour lighting.

Today at MAKHDOOM SHAH BABA DARGAH (MAHIM)the INDIAN Tricolour was unfurled

Further for the first time in history, the *Preamble of India was recited in a religious place like Mahim dargah* @IndiasMuslims @_IndianMuslims pic.twitter.com/H1yEgUidLV — عیسف فراز 🇮🇳 (@EsafFaraz) February 1, 2020

Preamble in anti-CAA protests

The Preamble to the Constitution of India, which declares the nations as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic, has been widely cited in the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh with cut off date of December 31, 2014.

“All police stations, govt offices should display the preamble. a rule should be made to that effect. I am going to personally propose this to be put up in my housing society office,” commented a Twitter user.

