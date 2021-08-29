Mahindra Bags Contract Worth Rs 1,349 Cr For Integrated ASW Defence Suite For Indian Navy

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Friday informed that the Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS) has now secured a deal worth Rs 1,349.95 crores to manufacture Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for the Indian government. As part of the deal, the company will now manufacture and supply 14 IADS systems for the Indian Navy warships. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had earlier invited competitive bids from Indian companies through open tender for the deal.

Mahindra Defence to supply anti-submarine warfare defence suite systems for Navy

The Defence Ministry while accepting bids had put the fielded systems under detailed trials at sea. Mahindra & Mahindra in a regulatory filing said that the deal was complete only after the systems were checked and green flagged by the ministry. The 14 IADS systems for the modern warships will be a high potential investment for the Indian Navy.

Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd Chairman SP Shukla lauded the deal and handed its success to the Central government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. "It is the first major contract with the private sector meant for underwater detection and protection from threats. This contract once again epitomises the success of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” he said.

According to a release issued by the Mahindra & Mahindra, the IADS is high-end underwater equipment designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats using the latest technology. The firm also informed that this advanced technology system is the first of its kind being developed by an Indian company for the Indian Navy. The newest addition works with a complex array of sensors in water undertakes surveillance and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis. The versatile system is capable of operations from all sizes of warships - small, medium and large. Using the tech, warships can target and employ methods to neutralise underwater threats.

The Mahindra Defence Limited is engaged in producing parts and systems for all three wings of the defence forces –Army, Navy and Airforce. From armoured vehicles, underwater warfare equipment, radars to surveillance equipment, the company manufactures the latest tech parts in India. The company also supplies customised armoured vehicles to the Indian Army, Para Military and Police Forces as well as some overseas customers. Earlier, the company has supplied torpedo defence systems, decoy and torpedo launchers for the Naval units.

