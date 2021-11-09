Mahindra Logistics Marks Foray Into Mobility Space By Acquiring Meru Cabs From M&M

Mahindra Logistics on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Meru Cabs. The acquisition is a strategic move to consolidate and expand Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) business in the enterprise mobility space.

"MLL...today announced its acquisition of...100% equity share capital of Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited, V-Link Fleet Solutions Private Ltd and V-Link Automotive Services Pvt Ltd from Meru Travel Solutions Pvt Ltd (MTSPL) and 100 per cent equity share capital of MTSPL from Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd," the company said in a statement.

Meru Cabs, a ridesharing company founded in 2006, revolutionised the way people travelled in cabs by offering AC cabs at their doorstep with a single call.

Today, Meru has a significant presence in the airport ride-hailing segment and provides on-call and employee mobility services to corporates in the country.

Meru also has a large number of electric vehicles in its fleet.

The addition of Meru under its brand will further strengthen MLL's mobility business.

MLL is already a leader in its Enterprise Mobility Service (ETMS) business, which operates under the 'Alyte' brand. With this acquisition, MLL will enhance its range of mobility solutions with a strategic focus on enterprise customers and electric mobility.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, MLL said, "The acquisition complements our mobility services portfolio with an expansion in airport ride-hailing and on-call services...We anticipate significant synergies by leveraging the combined capabilities in supply, technology management and electric mobility."

The combined capabilities of Meru & Alyte will enable MLL to better serve its B2C and enterprise customers with an expanded portfolio of services delivering on a promise of safety, customer excellence and sustainability, Swaminathan said. PTI