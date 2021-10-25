Mahua Moitra, Babul Supriyo & Other TMC Leaders Meet Kin Of Deceased Goa Teen Siddhi Naik

A delegation from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) met with the family of Siddhi Naik, a teenager who died in strange circumstances on a Goa beach in August this year. The delegation, which included Mahua Moitra, Babul Supriyo, former Goa Chief Minister and TMC national vice president Luizinho Faleiro, criticised the BJP administration in Goa for the investigation into the youngster's murder.

The 19-year-old girl, a resident of Nachinola village in North Goa, had been missing since August 12th morning, and her father had filed a missing complaint with the Calangute police station. Her body was discovered at Calangute beach the next day. The cause of death was determined to be drowning after a post-mortem examination ruled out sexual assault and murder. Her father has demanded that the case be treated as a murder investigation.

CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Goa

As the Goa Assembly polls draw near, the rift between the ruling party BJP and opposition has increased. Following a confrontation with the BJP's Tripura unit, West Bengal's ruling party, The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), has chosen to take on the BJP's Goa delegation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated on Saturday, October 23, that she will travel to Goa on October 28 for her 'maiden visit' and to commence election campaigns. 'The people of Goa have suffered enough in the previous 10 years,' remarked the TMC leader. The state's Assembly elections are set for 2022.

The battle of politics in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Congress won the most seats (17) in the 40-member House, leaving the BJP with only 13 members. Surprisingly, the saffron party combined with regional parties and established government under veteran leader Manohar Parrikar, stunning the Congress. During his recent visit to Panaji, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already put its hat in the ring, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promising free power for up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is elected to power. Also eyeing the Goa elections is Mamata Banerjee's TMC, which recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI