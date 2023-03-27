Mahua Moitra Calls BJP 'satanic' After Netas Share Stage With Bilkis Bano's Rapist

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Mahua Moitra on Monday hit out at the BJP by sharing a picture of a public programme on Twitter that shows one of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case sharing the stage with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers in Gujarat. According to reports, Shailesh Bhatt, one of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, shared the stage with Dahod BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor and his brother, Limkheda MLA Sailesh Bhabhor.

The 48-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar, who recently drew flak for uttering a cuss word in the Lok Sabha, lashed out at the ruling BJP and called for the imprisonment of the convicts. She also urged the people to vote out the party that supports a 'travesty of justice.' Taking to Twitter, she share a picture of the stage and wrote in the caption, "Bilkis Bano's Rapist Shares Stage With Gujarat's BJP MP, MLA."

"I want to see these monsters back in jail & the key is thrown away. And I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out. I want India to reclaim her moral compass."

What was the event all about?

According to former Minister of State, Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, the public programme was held at Limkheda taluka of Dahod district in Gujarat. The event was reportedly organised by the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board (GWSSB). The lawmakers of the BJP, during the programme, laid out the foundation stone Kadana dam bulk pipeline, made under an estimated amount of Rs 101.89 crore.

Jasvantsinh Bhabhor took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the event and wrote, "At Limkheda taluka of Dahod district, Kadana dam bulk pipeline-based Limkheda group water supply scheme under the estimated amount of 101.89 crore works was laid. Which 43 villages of Limkheda taluka, 18 villages of Singhwad taluka and 3 villages of Jhalod taluka will benefit from this scheme."

Hearing in SC on the release of Bilkis Bano case convicts today

A bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, will hear the clutch of petitions today, filed by several political and human rights activists challenging the remission of sentences to Bilkis Bano case convicts. Notably, Mahua Moitra is one among several petitioners, sources claimed.

Earlier, the petitions came up before the SC but due to unavoidable circumstances, it was not taken up for hearing. The Chief Justice, DY Chandrachud, on March 22, assured the petitioners of a hearing on the 'premature' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts and directed the matter for urgent listing and for constituting a new bench of judges.

According to reports, Bilkis Bano along with her family was attacked in 2002 by a mob of over 10 people armed with sticks and swords. During that time, Bano was gang-raped and her family members were killed by the mob. The 11 convicted in the case, were released last year after the Gujarat government remitted their sentences.