Maid kills former employer for forcing her into flesh trade

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old domestic help and her husband were arrested for allegedly killing her former employer who forced her into prostitution, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Akshay Yadav (21) and her wife, both residents of Faridabad in Haryana, they said.

On Thursday, a PCR call was received at Govindpuri police station and the caller informed that his maternal aunt Sheela Yadav (41) was lying dead on her bed, police said.

The complainant, Mukesh Yadav, said that on Wednesday around 10.25 pm, he called her aunt for dinner, but she didn't receive the call. He called her again next morning but her phone was found switched off, police said.

Mukesh, along with his maternal uncle Sunil, reached at the rented accommodation of Sheela. They found that the flat was locked from outside and there were blood stains on the stairs, a senior police officer said.

They broke the lock of main gate and entered into the room where they found Sheela lying dead. There was blood on bed and floor, the officer said.

During investigation, Akshay and his wife were apprehended from their residence in Faridabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said.

Interrogation revealed that Akshay was an auto-rickshaw driver and his wife worked as a maid at Sheetal's house. She was forcing her to step into prostitution.

Under pressure, she plotted with her husband to kill her. On Thursday, the accused killed Sheela by stabbing in her throat, police added. PTI NIT CK

