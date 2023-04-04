Maiden Night Landing Of Helicopters Onboard INS Vikrant Successful, Say Navy Officials

The Kamov 31 helicopter achieved its maiden nighttime landing at INS Vikrant on March 28. Hence, the trials effectively demonstrated INS Vikrant's night operations. The indigenous carrier's illumination assistance and shipborne equipment were also tested as part of the trials, as stated by the Indian Navy’s senior officials.

The INS Vikrant features over 2,300 compartments, including specialised quarters for female officers, and is built for a crew of about 1,700 people.

Maiden landing of helicopters by night onboard INS Vikrant was achieved on 28 March by Kamov 31 helicopter. The trials successfully thereby proved night ops from INS Vikrant. As part of the trials, the lighting aids & shipborne systems were proven from the indigenous carrier:… pic.twitter.com/rh5VzPkSeT — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

According to a statement of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, in February, the successful landing and takeoff of the indigenous LCA Navy on India's first indigenous aircraft carrier is a monumental step towards the realisation of our shared vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Mig-29 K's maiden landing also marks the beginning of the fighter plane's integration with INS Vikrant. Kudos to everyone who contributed, said Admiral Hari Kumar.

When INS Vikrant (IAC I) was put into service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in September last year, India joined a select group of countries that are able to produce aircraft carriers that weigh more than 40,000 tonnes. The INS Vikrant is evidence of the nation's technical acumen and engineering prowess. Vikrant can go for over 7,500 nautical miles at a time and has a top speed of about 28 knots. The aircraft carrier is 59 metres tall, 62 metres wide, and 262 metres long. Its keel was laid in the year 2009.