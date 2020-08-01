Mail Services Make Arrangements For Delivering Rakhis For Raksha Bandhan Amid COVID-19

As the festival of Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, the postal departments in several parts of the country have made elaborate arrangements to deliver rakhis across the country amid the pandemic as sisters living in different locations would not be able to personally visit their brothers to tie rakhis.

The Rail Mail Services of the Ambala division will be working this Sunday owing to the increasing number of Rakhi posts amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The division which caters to the Ambala division caters to Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat districts had disbursed nearly 1.69 lakh Rakhi posts last year, according to reports. Reports state that Rail Mail Services have deployed additional staff in order to be able to deliver every rakhi in time.

READ | Maha CM Uddhav Breaks Silence On Criticism Against Mumbai Police In Sushant's Death Probe

READ | Germany Suspends Extradition Agreement With Hong Kong Following Election Postponement

Karnataka postal circle has introduced an online portal called Rakhi Post to deliver rakhis across the country amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the nation is set to celebrate Raksha Bandhan on Monday, August 3. The online service can be used to send rakhis to people across the country without violating the COVID-19 restrictions. The portal is also offering a special service to send rakhis to the soldier deployed on the borders.

Even Chandigarh Postal Division which has 43 post offices in Chandigarh, 25 post offices in Mohali and 27 post offices in Ropar, introduced a Rakhi Mail Box in post offices. Whereas Post offices in Bihar circle were even selling colourful rakhi envelopes in different sizes and shapes for the Rakhsha Bandhan.

READ | PM Modi Commemorates 25 Years Of Mobile Telephony: 'Connectivity Is A Tool Of Empowerment'

READ | Sushant's Sister Posts Cryptic Tweet As Bihar Police Digs Deep In Late Actor's Death Case