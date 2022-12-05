Main Accused In Dibrugarh University Ragging Case Rahul Chetry Surrenders Before Police

Absconding since the incident of alleged ragging came to light at Assam’s Dibrugarh university on November 27, Rahul Chetry, the main accused of the case surrendered before Lekhapani Police today (December 5) morning. Notably, his name was mentioned in the FIR lodged in the case by the family of the victim. Subsequent to the ragging incident, the first-semester commerce student Anand Sharma underwent a successful spine surgery.

In a shocking incident on November 27, Anand Sharma studying at Dibrugarh University plunged off from his two-storeyed hostel building to save himself from the alleged ragging done by the seniors. Notably, days before the day of the incident, Anand had raised the issue of raging before the warden, however, no action was taken. In the wake of the incident, several students staged a sit-in protest in front of the administrative building of Dibrugarh University. They demanded justice and stringent action against the perpetrators who assaulted and mentally harassed Anand Sharma.

Main accused surrenders

Rahul Chetry, the main accused of the Dibrugarh University ragging case, surrendered before Lekhapani Police on December 5. He was absconding ever since the incident came to light. Chetry was named in the FIR lodged by Anand Sharma's family as the main accused. A former General secretary of Dibrugarh University, Chetry is also a leader of Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti affiliated with Raijor Dal.

Taking action against the students, the University expelled four other students from the college for their alleged role in the ragging incident. They will be unable to get admitted to any university in India for the next three years.

Wardens of boys hostel suspended

After the incident, the college took stern action and suspended three wardens of the boys' hostel and informed Dibrugarh University’s Professor Dr Jiten Hazarika. He further added following the directions of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a probe committee will be constituted to look into the cases of administrative lapses.

In spite of Anand’s complaint against the students in connection with ragging, it wasn’t entertained, Anand Sharma said, "I beg to state that I am facing many issues with context to ragging in the hostel PNGBCN. I request you to handle this issue at your own level and put me out of misery (sic)." Further in his letter, Sharma mentioned the names of ten students from various departments who allegedly took the first step in the ragging acts against him.

Assam CM Sarma also acknowledged lapses on the part of the university and said police will investigate whether the varsity authorities had tried to cover up the incident.

IMAGE: Republic