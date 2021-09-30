Main Focus Now On Fully Vaccinating Nation's Adults, Not Booster Shot Discussions: ICMR DG

On Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava stated that the main focus is to fully vaccinate the adult population of the nation. He added that discussions about booster shots were 'not pertinent' at the moment.

ICMR: 'Booster shot is not pertinent at the moment'

During a press briefing on September 30, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said that the vaccination drive should focus on fully vaccinating the adult population against the virus. He said, "I think, currently I would say that the talk of booster (doses) is not pertinent and I said this last time also. The call of the hour is to give the two-dose vaccination/full vaccination, covering the entire adult population. That has to be the goal, that is the agenda and that has to be continued."

While speaking about the vaccination status in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that over 69% of the adult population in the country has received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine. He said, "69% of the population that is 18 plus years old in the country has received at least one shot in the country." He added that by Thursday night, the COVID vaccination count would reach 89 crores.

"By today morning, the total number of COVID-19 jabs provided in the country stood at 88 crores. By tonight, we are aiming to take the total COVID-19 vaccination to 89 crores. The COVID-19 vaccination centres in the urban areas have done 35 per cent vaccination while the vaccination centres in the rural areas have done 64 per cent. It means the vaccination at the rural areas per cent has crossed the urban areas covid vaccination rate," said Bhushan.

The Union Health Secretary added, "The vaccination percentage is in accordance with the distribution of population between the rural and urban areas." Indian states - Chandigarh, Lakshadweep, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim has vaccinated 100% of its population with the first jab of the COVID vaccine.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, during the briefing, Bhushan also pointed out that the vaccination coverage in several states is lower. He said, "We have also taken this up with the states. There are certain specific states where the second dose coverage is on the lower side and we have drawn their attention. So states have got those lists and they are looking at these people and trying to ensure that the second dose is given to these people."

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@ani