'Main Hoon Jhansi': PM Modi Salutes Rani Laxmibai, Dedicates An Indigenous Arsenal To Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jhansi Fort on Friday and dedicated multiple initiatives by the Defence sector to the nation at the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’ ongoing in the district. He also laid the foundation stone for Defence Industrial Corridor on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmibai at Jhansi.

PM Modi launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Alumni Association and enrolled himself as the first member for the same. He also launched the National programme of simulation training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up simulation training facilities for all three wings of NCC. Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

During the event, PM Modi formally handed over indigenously designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter, Drones and Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships to Armed Forces Service Chiefs. IAF Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhary received a model of LCH, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh received an AE warfare suit, and Vice Chief Of Army LT Gen CP Mohanty received Drone models from the PM.

Happy to be in Jhansi on the Jayanti of Rani Lakshmibai. Watch my speech. https://t.co/9CBKlSjvvF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2021

PM Modi salutes Rani Laxmibai on her birth anniversary

While paying tribute to Rani Laxmibai, who is considered an icon of the battle of India's Independence - the revolt of 1857, PM Modi said, "Whenever someone enters here, is there anyone he cannot hear 'Main apni Jhansi nahi dungi?' Today, this land of Jhansi is witnessing the grand nectar festival of freedom. Today a new, strong and powerful India is taking shape on this earth."

PM Modi further said, "This Jhansi, the land of Rani Laxmibai is saying - I am the pilgrimage site of heroes, I am Kashi of revolutionaries, Main hun Jhansi, Main hun Jhansi, Main hun Jhansi, Main hun Jhansi... (I am Jhansi). By coming to this land, I feel a special gratitude, a special belongingness. With this grateful spirit, I bow to Jhansi, bowing my head to Bundelkhand, the land of brave heroes."

Rani Laxmibai was one of the leading fighters of the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and became a symbol of resistance to British rule for Indian nationalists.

While hailing the Indian Army and the Defense sector, PM Modi said, "Today, on one hand, the strength of our forces is increasing, as well as the ground is also being prepared for capable youth to protect the country in future. These 100 Army Schools, which will be started, will work in the coming times to give the future of the country in powerful hands."

PM Modi also remembered legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who also hailed from Jhansi and stated, "Today I would like to remember another son of Jhansi, Major Dhyan Chand ji, who gave recognition to the sports world of India in the world. Not long ago, our government had announced to name the country's Khel Ratna Award in the name of Major Dhyan Chand."

'Mantra of India - Make in India, Make for world': PM Modi

He added, "For a long time, India has been counted among the largest arms buyer countries in the world. But today the mantra of the country is - Make in India, Make for world. Today India is working to make its forces Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)"

PM also stated, "Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv is Jhansi is beginning of a new chapter in the history of the defence in India. Foundation stone for a new plant of Bharat Dynamics Limited has been laid here. It will give new recognition to the Jhansi node of UP Defence Corridor."

Speaking on the NCC Alumni Association, PM Modi said, "I appeal to all the former NCC cadets to join the NCC Alumni Association. Let us come together and pledge to do something for the country."