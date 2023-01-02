‘Main Poetic Pilot Apka Kaptan’: SpiceJet Pilot's Poetic Welcome Wins Hearts Of Passengers

Giving a Hindi poetic touch to his services the pilot of a SpiceJet flight welcomed the passengers with a poetry, converting the monotonous instructions by the flight captain into rhyming one-minute poetry thus leading to a refreshing start to the journey.

The passengers were seen taking a video of the Hindi poetry rendition by the pilot and also applauded him after the completion of the poem.

Passenger instructions wrapped in Hindi poetry

He began his poetry rendition with :

‘Viman Kaksh se aap ke liye Paigam’ (A message from the Pilot’s cabin)

‘Aajki is Udaan ke liye SpiceJet ne bheje hai do vidwaan’ (SpiceJet has sent two experts for this flight)

Jinmese main poetic pilot apka captan aur doosra Nilesh mera sah-captan (Among the two, I, the poetic pilot is your Captain and the second is my Co-pilot, Nilesh)

Swaagat hai aap sabhi ka SpiceJet mein as mehmaan (As guests, you are all welcome on the flight)

Ab Zimmedari hamari, karna aapka samman (Now, it’s our responsibility to respect you)

Agar hamne sahajtapoorvak kiya apna kaam, (If we fly on schedule)

Toh abse sava ghante mein hoga gantavya pe prasthaan (Then we will reach the destination in an hour and fifteen minutes)

Toh zara de fefdon ko aaram, aur na kare dhoomrapaan (So, give your lungs rest and don't smoke)

Varna dandniya ho sakta hai anjaam (Otherwise you will have to face the penalty)

Agar oonchay ki baat kare toh hoga batees hazar feet ka mukaam (If we talk about the flight elevation, then this flight will reach a height of 32,000 feet)

Kyonki agar aur upar gaye toh shayad dikh sakte hain bhagwan (If we go further up than we might end up meeting God!!!)

Image: @VIKASHMOHTA90 - Twitter