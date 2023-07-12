Main Suspect In Bengaluru MD & CEO's Murders Still On The Run, Had Posted Dark Story

A Managing Director (MD) and a Chief Executive (CEO) of a company were murdered, allegedly by a former employee, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The deceased are identified as Panindra Subramanya, the MD, and Vinu Kumar, the CEO, both of Aeronic Media Private Limited. The company deals in providing internet services.

The accused has been identified as Felix. He was a former employee of the firm. Two others have also allegedly committed this murder along with him. The incident took place in a residential locality on the 6th cross of Pampa extension in Amruthahalli, at the Aeronic media firm office in north Bengaluru, and a case has been registered at the Amruthalli police station.

An investigation officer on the condition of anonymity said, "Felix had established his own company and he was a rival in the business to Panindra (the MD). Felix was enraged by the success of Panindra's business and was not happy with the competition and has done so."

I never hurt any good people, says accused

The accused had also posted an Instagram status that reads "This planet peoples always flatters and cheaters. So I hurt this planet peoples. I only hurt bad peoples. I never hurt any good people."

The police are yet to make any arrests in the case but have identified the main assailant and key conspirator as Felix. He is said to have fled from the back exit of the building and by jumping across the compound wall.

DCP Bengaluru North-East Lakshmi Prasad speaks to Republic

DCP of North-East Lakshmi Prasad speaking to Republic has said that "The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinu Kumar and MD Phanindra Subramanya of Aeronics Internet Company were killed by a former employee. The accused barged into their office and attacked them with a sword. Both died on the way to the hospital. Three people carried out this attack around 4:30 PM. We have a specific lead about one of the assailants. Before attacking they came to the cabin and spoke for nearly 30 minutes. They have been assaulted on the head and stomach with a machete. All three were working together at a company on Bannerghatta Road. Further investigation is underway."