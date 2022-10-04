Main Suspect In J&K DG Hemant Lohia's Murder Nabbed; Domestic Help Yasir Being Grilled

In the breaking update in the J&K DG Prisons Hemant Kumar Lohia murder case, the prime accused, domestic help Yasir Ahmed, has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday, October 4, after a massive manhunt was launched against him. Notably, this comes after multiple raids were conducted in the Udhampur and Ramban district as his last location was found to be at the upper hills of Udhampur.

As per the preliminary information, the accused domestic help was arrested from a field in the Kanhachak area while he was trying to head towards the Ramban district from Udhampur. As of now, Yasir is being interrogated by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rank Jammu and Kashmir police officer.

#BREAKING | J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia murder case: Main accused domestic help arrested - https://t.co/vhQYKr1kjM pic.twitter.com/S6B1w4yDqX — Republic (@republic) October 4, 2022

"In a major manhunt launched by Jammu and Kashmir police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended," J&K ADGP Mukesh Singh said. Adding further he said that the police also recovered a diary from Yasir, which allegedly reflects his depressed mental state.

Notably, J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia was found dead in suspicious circumstances at his friend's residence in the Udheywala area of Jammu on Monday night. According to the police, the domestic help named Yasir brutally attacked Hemant Lohia with a sharped-edge knife and killed him. "The accused as per history is an aggressive and unstable person," J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said earlier on Tuesday.

J&K DG Prisons murder case

Lohia who has been brutally murdered was a native of Assam and an IPS officer of the 1992 batch. In August, he was promoted and appointed as the Director General of prisons in the Union Territory in August.

As per the initial investigation, Republic TV has learnt that on Monday night Lohia asked his domestic helper (Yasir) to apply some oil on his foot as he had some swelling. Yasir first suffocated the DG to death, then used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat, and later tried to set his body on fire. After witnessing the flames, the family members and security tried to enter the room but it was locked from the inside as they had to break open the door.

J&K police in its statement said, "Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commissioning of this crime... So far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized."