Main Witness In TRP Case Names India Today; Listen To Her Go On-record & Expose Mumbai CP

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was left red-faced after his attempts to falsely implicate Republic Media Network in a 'TRP scam' backfired after the FIR filed named India Today instead of Republic, not once but six times.

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited, regarding some persons trying to increase their ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money exposed Mumbai Police's lies and desperate attempts to target Republic TV.

Tejal Solanki - a witness in the case 'investigated' by the Mumbai Police told Republic Media Network on-record that she & her children were directed to watch India Today by Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. The witness revealed that Vishal Bhandari had asked her son Jai Solanki to watch India Today every day.

READ | STATEMENT: India Today In FIR, Arnab Goswami Demands Param Bir Singh's Resignation

Arnab's full statement:

"The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely and totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. In fact, India Today has been mentioned multiple times in the FIR. There is not a single mention of Republic TV. Now, the main witness in the case has also gone on record and named India Today as the English channel for which financial compensation was allegedly provided to gain viewership. The complaint against India Today was made on October 6. Param Bir Singh closes the investigation against India Today within 16 hours and does a press conference against Republic TV. Now, that the FIR is out and the critical witness is on record, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been caught red-handed. He must, in the interest of morality, quit."

READ | Watch Arnab's Newsbreak As India Today's Name Emerged In FIR Mumbai CP Cited, Not Republic

India Today named in FIR

Republic TV accessed the FIR filed by the Mumbai Police on the complaint of Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited. This company is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). Arrested by the Mumbai Police, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limited has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed.

READ | ACCESSED: India Today Named In FIR Mumbai CP Used To Claim TRP Scam, Not Republic TV

As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. Furthermore, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

READ | "We Watch Republic On Our Own Accord": Netizens Back Arnab; Trend #WeStandWithRepublic