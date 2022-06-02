'Maintain Highest Level Of Alertness To Ensure Peaceful Amarnath Yatra': ADGP To Officers

A senior official of J&K police, on Wednesday, called for the highest level of alertness and sharing of intelligence on the upcoming Amarnath Yatra to foil nefarious designs'' of anti-national elements and their masters from across the border. Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police also directed officials to conduct joint patrolling on all possible infiltration routes, and drone dropping sites and ensure adequate development of personnel on national highways.

According to a police spokesperson, the ADGP was speaking at a joint meeting of various security agencies which was convened to discuss and review the deployment and other security-related issues for the pilgrimage. The meeting was attended by the Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise, Deputy Director of Intelligence Bureau (Jammu), Parthipal Singh, and other senior police and intelligence officers. During the meeting, the concerned district Senior Superintendents of Police gave a presentation with regards to security arrangements planned for the peaceful Amarnath Yatra.

Addressing the meeting, the ADGP directed all the officers to maintain the highest level of alertness and synergy among themselves and also share the intelligence having a direct bearing on the yatra on a real-time basis to foil the nefarious designs of Anti-National Elements and their mentors across the border. Referring to the attempts being made by Pakistan to push terrorists into India, the ADGP stressed officers organize night patrolling on the highways and infiltration routes regularly.

Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna, on the same day, in order to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, convened a meeting of officers of different departments and representatives of religious organizations in the conference hall of the DC Office Complex. The official release from the J&K government said in a press release that the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements from village Tikri to Chenani.

The concerned departments were asked to formulate action plans related to security, safe drinking water, power supply, first-aid sanitation, identification of locations for the stay of yatris, provision of temporary toilets, lodging and langar facilities, traffic, and security arrangements, checking of rates. The Deputy Commissioner asked the departments to work in coordination for finalizing the necessary arrangements well before the commencement of the yatra.

The Power development department was asked to provide an uninterrupted power supply and Public Health Engineering department authorities were directed to arrange water tankers round the clock for the yatris. The Assistant Regional Transport Officer was directed to provide the contingency vehicles in case of any emergency. He also stressed ensuring sanitation and cleanliness by installing dustbins and providing vehicles for the disposal of the garbage.

The officials were asked to provide round-the-clock health care services to meet medical emergencies and keep a record of all medicines available and required during the yatra.

The 43-day-long Amarnath yatra is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes -- traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir's Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal -- after a hiatus of two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.