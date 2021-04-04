Maitreya Dadashreeji Speaks To Arnab On Transformation And ‘one World, One Family’

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, 'Transformation Pioneer' Maitreya Dadashreeji spoke about his journey and purpose. Outlining that he had given more than four years of his life, reflecting over himself and his purpose in life, he said that it was only when his guru came up to him and pushed him to go meet people that he got to know the real purpose of his life.

"I realised that I need to take one step ahead and start meeting people and guiding them and help them realise that there is one religion, one family, one truth, and that all of us are connected, and help them realise spiritual transformation, which happens within your spiritual body at the core level. This is the purpose of my life to assist everyone experience transformation," he said. READ | Arnab Goswami types up personal note for viewers & users on the all-new Republic World

'Government did not send me to Tikait, the need for Peace did'

Dadashreeji spoke about how he did not feel good about the way Rakesh Tikait cried in front of everyone, and went on to say that Tikait is also a farmer of this country, so he went to meet Tikait to advise him that whatever he does, he should do it peacefully.

"He is a farmer of the country and we all feel for our farmers. So when I saw on TV when he was crying, I did not feel good when I saw tears in his eyes. Why should our farmers cry? I met him and told him what you do, do it peacefully and with love as whatever you do has an effect on everyone", Dadashreeji said

Having said that, he also outlined that it was not the government but the need for peace that forced him to meet him. "I went as a messenger of peace and not at the behest of the government. I had to go because the situation was so tense and it needed to calm down. Also, my opinion was that both sides should sit and hold dialogue. So I had also requested the government also to hold deliberations. I went for the truth and it had a good outcome."

'Selfishness has engulfed everyone in the country, and that's the major problem'

Dadashreeji also took the opportunity to outline that it was actually selfishness that is the root cause of all the problems in India. "Selfishness is ruling everyone, everybody just thinks about what is my share and what will I get out of it, which is why there are so many problems in the country," he said.

Putting forth solution to this, he said, "If instead of I, everyone keeps India first, and the people of India, first then the country will progress."

Watch the full exclusive interview above.