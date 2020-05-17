Major Gaurav Arya Smashes Shahid Afridi For Six; Exposes His Bleatings To Rattled Pak Army

Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.), on Sunday, slammed Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi for peddling an anti-India narrative during his recent visit to PoK and termed it as an attempt only to 'boost the morale of a rattled Pakistan army'. The former Pakistan cricketer visited the disputed territory in order to provide relief material via his organization when he was recorded making anti-India comments and spinning a fake narrative on PM Modi and the Indian Armed Forces. Major Gaurav Arya, who has become an anathema to India's enemies in Pakistan, slammed Shahid Afridi and called out the hypocrisy practiced by Pakistan PM Imran Khan and their Army.

Shahid Afridi's recent visit to PoK saw him flouting essential norms such as social distancing and wearing a mask. He is seen surrounded by Pakistan Army officials whom he is addressing. Shahid Afridi accused PM Modi of fielding troops equivalent to the size of Pakistan Army in Kashmir and alleged oppression and high-handedness suffered by the people of Jammu & Kashmir in India in the hands of the government.

'Just an attempt to boost their rattled morale'

Joining Republic TV live on Sunday morning, Major Gaurav Arya pointed out that Shahid Afridi was a celebrity in Pakistan who had been sent to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to boost the rattled Army's morale after India's warning to its neighbour followed by the weather forecast provided for Gilgit and Balochistan. Further, Major Gaurav Arya said that he was surprised that the ex-cricketer was accusing PM Modi of using religion to suppress people while Pakistan's very foundation was religious.

Not Afridi's first time

Furthermore, this is not the first time Afridi has peddled hate for India. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir.

India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus. In fact, social distancing isn't evident in the visuals of Afridi.

