In a major success for the Indian Army on the morning of August 25, Thursday, three terrorists were neutralised and arms and ammunition were recovered in an anti-infiltration operation along the LoC in the Kamalkot area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri sector. Significantly, new generation surveillance equipment, including aerial and ground-based sensors, and night vision equipment was used by the Army to track the movement of the terrorists.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuria said that credible intelligence inputs were received from Military intelligence, and Jammu and Kashmir police, regarding the infiltration bid. The Indian Army launched Operation Mrityunjay, following which, “the ambushes were deployed in the area on the afternoon of August 24 in the Kamalkot area of Uri sector. It’s a very inhospitable terrain with dense undergrowth and a lot of fog and rain. Bulk of the area is mines so it restricts the movement and visibility. Throughout the night, the vigil was kept with the help of an excellent surveillance network, which has hi-vision gadgets (Sic).”

#LIVE | 'Recovery of M-16 weapon is very unusual': Major General Ajay Chandpuria, GOC 19 Infantry Division speaks to Republic TV's @shawansen on 'This is Exclusive'



Tune in to watch the interview here - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/sajaaS0WrY — Republic (@republic) August 26, 2022

Operation Mrityunjay

Narrating the operation, Chandpuria further said that unlike in other cases, the deployment grid was extended through the day after no movement was identified overnight. “It was a little after seven in the morning, surveillance devices picked up some movement on the LoC. Based on the movement, the ambush parties were redeployed to cater for that and at about 8.45 am (On August 25), there was a short and intense firefight, in which a total of three terrorists were neutralised. A subsequent search of the area yielded assault weapons, ammunition.”

Reduction in Infiltration after using AIOS

The use of hi-tech equipment has resulted in a reduction of infiltration from across the border, stated Chandpuria. Major General Chandpuria further said, “With the robust use of Anti-Infiltration Obstacles Systems (AIOS) with state-of-the-art technology, night vision devices, integrated surveillance and Obstacle systems, and with a robust deployment with the BSF and Indian Army, we find the rate of infiltration has through the LoC has actually dwindled.”

J&K | Operation carried out in extremely challenging terrain with dense undergrowth, extremely foggy weather & heavy rain. Area was mined. Op was launched based on BSF inputs & movement of terrorists was ascertained using latest aerial & ground equipment: Maj Gen Ajay Chandpuria https://t.co/odHUu13NCQ pic.twitter.com/rrRRYyZJre — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

'120-140 terrorists waiting to infiltrate': Maj Gen Chandpuria, GOC of 19 Div Infantry

The killing of three terrorists should not be seen in isolation, Major General Chandpuria averred. “In the recent days, there have been similar incidents in the area of Pallanwala in Akhnoor district; Nowshera in Rajouri district, where one terrorist was captured alive and then Gurez and Tangdhar in Kupwara. This is not an incident (In Uri) in isolation. Based on credible inputs from multiple agencies, we have upto about 120-140 terrorists in 20 odd launchpads located near the LoC in PoJK, waiting to infiltrate,” informed Chandpuria. Thus, he said, it’s amply clear that there is no change in Pakistan’s intent and actions with respect to perpetrating terror in J&K.

Image: Republic World