Must-Read: Maj Gen GD Bakshi's Book 'The Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons Learnt' Is OUT

Indian Army veteran and noted geostrategic analyst Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) on Monday launched his book 'The Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons Learnt' in Delhi. Notably, this is likely the first professional military book published in India on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The book launch event was graced by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and had eminent military personalities-- Air Marshal Anil Chopra (retd) and Major General BK Sharma (retd) for a panel discussion.

At the 'The Russia-Ukraine War: Lessons Learnt' book launch event, Maj Gen GD Bakshi (Retd) emphasised that lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are extremely and critically important to India. After launching his book, GD Bakshi said that 70% of the military equipment deployed in the ongoing war is found in India's military.

"Seventy percent of the equipment being deployed in this war is what we have as a cutting edge in our infantry. Therefore, the lesson that emerged from this conflict and its outcomes could not be more vital and important than any other conflict per se. Most conflicts so far, in the last quarter of the last century and the beginning of this century, have been low-intensity conflicts, and have been asymmetric conflicts, where the two sides did not match. If the US attacks Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Libya, this is no match. It’s not a symmetric conflict. This (Russia-Ukraine war) is a symmetric conflict. What makes it worse is it is being fought by proxy by the entire might of the US and NATO," GD Bakshi said.

"There are 75 military satellites of the US and NATO and 250 civilian satellites covering the zone of battle. The levels of battlefield transparency are unprecedented," the Indian Army veteran added. Speaking about his book's features, GD Bakshi also cited a few great US geopolitical analysts that have been quoted in the book.

FBI, CIA and Pentagon were wrong in judging the duration of conflict: GD Bakshi

Speaking about the wargaming exercise that he and his colleagues mapped out weeks before the Russia and Ukraine war, the former Army officer said, "Two weeks before the war, we set up on an exercise to wargame the conflict. We have been doing it as a policy… every time there is a threat, we assemble a team of military and civilians and try wargame and try to forecast what that conflict would be like," he said, adding that the forecast was published in Indian Military Review, a magazine, three days before the war.

"We compared the expected outcomes with actual outcomes to see in our forecasting methodology where we had gone wrong. In some cases we were correct. Our analysis was that the aim of the Russians would be to wreck Ukraine and partition preferably along the Dnieper river," Maj Gen Bakshi said. He however said that they were wrong in judging the duration of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He also asserted that apart from them, even US agencies including the FBI, CIA and the Pentagon were wrong in judging the length of the war. “Our forecast was 10 days to two weeks. The American forecast was a week," Maj Gen Bakshi added.

'It's a Special Operation'

"On the 24th of February, when the Russians attacked, the war was no longer hybrid. It was a full-scale war. Because the US, Ukraine and NATO treated it as such. This was one of the rare occasions in which the Russians insisted, they called--Putin called it a ‘Special Operation’, so it was. It's a special operation, period," GD Bakshi said.

Adding further he said, "Mr Doval would know this, much better than we do, but the fact of the matter is, there seems to have been a major intelligence failure of the order of the Red Orchestra." Explaining the Red Orchestra, he said, “The Soviet Union had deliberately set up a whole orchestra of a spy network even in the Soviet Union which were all their people— double agents. They kept feeding information to the US and the west. They created quite a few intelligence disasters."

"Our personal feeling is that something like this seems to have happened to the Russians operating inside Ukraine. The Red Orchestra syndrome seems to have worked. A whole lot of people turned around because they could not be so wrong," he added.

'They left no scope for Russia not to react'

Speaking about the chapter dealing with the economic factor of the war, GD Bakshi said, “The outcome of this war, will largely be determined by economic factors. They say ‘History repeats itself, the first time as tragedy and the second time as farce’. Our hypothesis is why the Americans so deliberately provoked the Russians to attack."

"It was like poking somebody in the eye again and again, till he retaliates. Because if the Russians had not retaliated, the plan was for Ukraine to launch a massive offensive into Donetsk and Luhansk. With that, they would have involved NATO. So the Russians decided that before we are attacked, let’s preempt. They had left no scope or margin for the Russians not to react, not to be aggressive," he said.

The comparison with the Gulf War

Recalling the Gulf War, he said that Saddam Hussein called the then US ambassador to Iraq saying that he was about to attack Kuwait and whether the US has any objections to it. “Very coy, the ambassador told Saddam Hussein ‘we have no opinion on Arab to Arab dispute’. Saddam Hussein took it as an endorsement. The moment he attacked, George Bush the elder said ‘This will not stand. This is aggression’. The entire information warfare playbook was taken out and Saddam Hussein was painted with the worst of the colours. Sounds familiar? This is exactly a repetition of the same thing," GD Bakshi said.

'They wanted to do to Russia, what Americans did to Soviet Union'

Ever the military historian, Maj Gen GD Bakshi said, "Our hypothesis is, that they wanted an excuse to do to Russia what the Americans had done to the Soviet Union... In 1991, the Soviet Union collapsed without a single shot being fired and then there had about 10,000 nuclear warheads. So a nuclear-armed country was flushed down into the tube of history without a single bullet being fired."

Stating that the economy of the Soviet Union relied majorly on oil, he said, "(In 1986) the US forced Saudi Arabia to flood the world with cheap oil. The price of oil in six months fell from $30 per barrel to $10 per barrel. And it’s this which collapsed the Soviet’s economy."

Referring to the US support for Ukraine in the current conflict, GD Bakshi said, "The intention was perhaps to get an excuse to enforce sanctions which have been ready and possibly sink the Russian Federation economically the same way as the Soviet Union." Detailing the book's content he said that on information war, psychological operations and cyber warfare, the US won “hands down”.

On lessons for India and Pakistan

Speaking about nuclear warfare, the retired Major General said, “There are 6,300 warheads with Russians-- the largest number and some of the heaviest warheads. They have been threatening but not one nuke has been used. Forget about use, not one nuke was moved into firing position. So is there a lesson for us about Pakistan? I do recall when the last administration was here in Delhi. You know the theory was that you just take one step into Pakistan and pop goes the weasel— ‘There will be nuclear smoke and ash over our heads’... the level of risk we can take, there are lessons for it (in this war) and very pertinent lessons.”

GD Bakshi asserted the world has multipolar world order and there would likely be more conflicts in future. He also said that it is in the world’s interest to see that the Russia and Ukraine war ends. "This winter will be going to be a terrible winter for Ukraine, for the whole of Europe especially France, Germany and the UK," Maj Gen GD Bakshi said, adding "So don’t plan for a trip there."