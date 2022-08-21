Maj Gen GD Bakshi Remembers Late INA Veteran Ishwar Lal Singh; Avers 'Netaji Named Him...'

Days after 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army Ishwar Lal Singh passed away, Major General (Retired) GD Bakshi paid tribute to the INA veteran Major at a memorial service held in New Delhi. Reminiscing Ishwar Lal Singh's contribution to India's freedom struggle, Major General (retired) GD Bakshi said that Ishwar Lal Singh was named by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at a very young age in Singapore.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, GD Bakshi said, "Netaji had gone there (Singapore) to take the charge of INA, and this little boy of 12 years old stopped him and said, 'You can't go'. When Netaji asked him who he was, the little boy said he is Ishwar Lal Singh. Netaji was so happy, he caressed the little boy's head and said - 'from today you are Ishwar Lal Singh. You are Ishwar's Lal (God's favourite)."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who was also present at the memorial service paid tribute to the Indian Army veteran. The memorial service was organised by Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India. Several Army veterans were also present.

INA veteran Ishwar Lal Singh dies

On August 7, 92-year-old Singaporean veteran of the Indian National Army Ishwar Lal Singh, who served under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, died. Singh, who joined the Indian National Army (INA) in 1943 and had interacted with Bose, died of old age.

"We are saddened to inform you regarding the demise of our uncle Ishwar Lall Singh. He passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022," Melvinder Singh, one of the nephews of the veteran army officer, told PTI.

An irreparable loss! The INA veteran, Major (Retd.) Ishwar Lall Singh fought for India’s independence with exceptional courage and diligence.



I recall my interaction with him during my Singapore visit in November 2019. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.

