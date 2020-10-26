Maj Gen GD Bakshi Slams Mufti's Tricolour Insult: 'keep Her & Abdullahs Away From Power'

On Sunday, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd.) launched a scathing attack PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her refusal to hoist the Indian national flag and termed the latter to be 'anti-Indian'. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the Tricolour - the national flag - till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

Speaking to Republic TV even as the BJP demonstrated outside the PDP's Jammu office after holding a flag-march, Major General Bakshi accused Mufti of creating chaos and break up in Kashmir, adding that the former CM proved to be treacherous. He further urged that Muftis and Abdullahs should be kept as far from power as possible as they are 'treacherous'.

"Look this is the same lady who said that there will be a river of blood in Jammu and Kashmir. This woman has prophesied a scenario of chaos and break up. This lady has done the maximum in breaking up Kashmir and taking it away from India. She has proved to be treacherous that is why she has to be removed from office. She continues with her treachery. I think these two parties - Mufti's and Abdullah's should be kept as far from power as possible. They have done their worst to facilitate Pakistani take over of Jammu and Kashmir. They are treacherous. They pretend to be pro India but they are the most anti-India," said Major General GD Bakshi (Retd).

Mehbooba Mufti's remark

Addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, Mufti, said that she would raise the Indian Tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370.

"They themselves desecrated the Constitution...What do they expect from us? My flag is this (pointing to the flag of erstwhile state of J&K kept on the table in front of her) and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag. When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

BJP wants Mufti's arrest

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP also demanded the arrest of Mufti for her “seditious remarks”. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars. We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. J-K is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in J-K and that is the national flag,” he said.

“I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences,” he added.

