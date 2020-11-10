Maj Gen GD Bakshi Slams MVA Government, Says 'They're Turning India Into Banana Republic'

Soon after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court's order dismissing his plea for interim bail, Major General (Retired) GD Bakshi took to Twitter to share the details of the same while adding that the matter pertaining to the 'freedom of speech, life, and liberty' will now be heard by the highest court of the country.

Bakshi also pointed out the 'vendetta' against the press while taking a dig at the 'Mobsters in Maharashtra'. This comes just hours after Mumbai Police launched yet another attack on Republic Media Network and arrested the network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh was arrested from his residence on Tuesday.

Republic TV is challenging the vedict of the Mumbai High court in the Supreme Court of india. Matters that pertain to the Freedom of speech life and liberty and VENDETTA against the press have now to be heard by the highest court in the land and not the lowest. — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) November 10, 2020

The Largest democracy is being made to look like a laughing stock in front of the world.The Mobsters in Maharashtra are making india look like a Banana Repubilic . Families with an exaggerated sense of Entitlement are trying to hound the Press & destroy individual liberties — Maj Gen (Dr)GD Bakshi SM,VSM(retd) (@GeneralBakshi) November 10, 2020

"Oppose MVA government's emergency 2.0"

In an earlier tweet, Major General GD Bakshi had expressed his shock over the Mumbai HC's ruling denying bail to Arnab Goswami even though the court stated that he is allowed to approach the Sessions Court for the same. Maj Gen Bakshi had also called upon the Supreme Court to intervene in the case and ensure Arnab Goswami's liberty under Article 21.

"Very weighty issues of foundational freedoms, the freedom of the Press and the very Right to Life & Liberty are involved under Article 21. Liberty of a citizen cannot be taken away except by the due process of law. That has not been followed in Arnab's case. Supreme court must intervene. The issue merits immediate and urgent attention of the Supreme court." "We have full faith in the Majesty of our Supreme court and the rule of law in the largest democracy. The Supreme Court is the last refuge of the citizen for protection of their rights. Maharashtra cannot enforce Emergency by the backdoor of Mumbai. The citizens of India must strongly oppose Maharashtra government's emergency 2.0." stated Bakshi in a series of tweets.

Republic TV's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh detained

In an early morning swoop down, Mumbai Police's Crime Branch picked up the Distribution Assistant VP of Republic TV from his residence on Tuesday. Over the past few weeks, Ghanshyam has been questioned by the Crime Branch several times for over 30 to 40 hours in connection with the alleged TRP scam case. He was detained by the Mumbai Police despite the fact that he has been fully cooperating with the probe. As per the latest updates, Ghanshyam Singh has been remanded to 3-days police custody after being produced in court.

This comes just days after the Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami was arrested, assaulted, and forcefully taken to the Raigad Police station in an abetment to suicide case that had been closed in 2019 and now reopened without court's consent. Arnab Goswami was taken to Taloja jail in a police van on Sunday.

