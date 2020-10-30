Maj Gen GD Bakshi Slams 'naysayers' After Pakistan's Pulwama Admission; Busts Their Logic

Speaking about the Saboot gang in connection with Pakistan's Pulwama terror attack admission, Major General GD Bakshi (Retd) said that these naysayers are the 'champions of Pakistan' and that they have 'facilitated the terror attack' with their denials. He spoke about the statement made by the Pakistani Minister in the national assembly of the country and said that it 'cannot be taken lightly'.

"Tell me what could be more candid than the admission by the Pakistani minister yesterday on the floor of the parliament of Pakistan. It was not an off the cuff remark, it was not something cited by some correspondent somewhere. It was an official statement made on the floor of the Pakistani parliament and it cannot be taken lightly. The simple fact is that he spoke of the Pulwama attack, he geographically located the attack in Pulwama. Therefore, the kind of obfuscation that 'oh I was talking about the air attack that took place subsequent to Pulwama' that he portrayed, that airstrike took place in Rajouri Punj, not in Pulwama, these two places are located are a distance of over 500 km, " said Maj. Gen Bakshi.

"Somebody needs to understand the basic geography before he shoots his mouth off. How can you talk about the Pulwama terror attack and explain it as the greatest achievement of Imran Khan and Pakistan? This is ridiculous!" he further added.

"Naysayers should be taught a good lesson"

Speaking further about the naysayers and the people who doubt the truth behind the Pulwama terror attack admission by Pakistani Minister, Defence expert Colonel VN Thapar said that we need to not be bothered by such people while calling them 'manipulative'. He also said that there is no way to truly convince such people, even if the terrorists who committed out the 'dastardly' terror attack admit that they have does in on the behest of Pakistan. He further added that such people should not on be held accountable but they should also be 'taught a good lesson'.

"Why are we bothered about these people? They will not get convinced even if you bring the terrorists who carried out this dastardly act, admit it in front of them that they have done it at the behest of Pakistan. The naysayers should not only be held accountable they should also be taught a good lesson," said Col. Thapar. "Who said that they represent the people? They just manipulate their way up to the top positions and become ministers and then they make such claims. Forget the family of the martyrs, even the citizens will be offended by this kind of nonsense," he added.

"There are people in the (Pakistani) Parliament who are confessing that they've done and yet there are people who are raising doubts about it. There was never a doubt that the Pakistani people have done it and have used the Kashmiris and continue to do so," he further added.

Pakistan Minister brags about Pulwama terror attack

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were martyred, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhry - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq recounting how Pak Army Chief Bajwa had quaked in his boots and broken a sweat over India's threat over Wing Commander Abhinandan, Chaudhry termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

