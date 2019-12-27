'Trying To Hog Media Limelight': Maj Gen Bakshi Slams Sandeep Dikshit Over Police Remarks

Commenting on Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit’s controversial remark regarding security forces, retired Major General GD Bakshi on Friday stated that the former was trying to hog the media limelight. Dikshit had accused half of the police machinery of being corrupt and remarked that the security forces were using nationalism to hide their misdeeds. He reckoned that these statements were designed to annoy people. Moreover, he recalled that Dikshit had abused the Chief of the Army Staff even in the past. The defence analyst contended that his statements needed to be ignored as his own only claim to fame was being the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

Read: Chandra Kumar Bose Cites Syria, Saudi, Pak To Justify Inclusion Of Migrant Muslims In CAA

Retired Major General GD Bakshi remarked, “Sandeep Dikshit has the habit of trying to hog the media limelight by outrageous statements. Statements designed to provoke, statements designed to annoy — that’s his sole route to media traction. He has been attacking the Army Chief regularly; he has stooped to a very low level. Once he called him sadak chap gunda. Today, he called half the police force of India corrupt. I don’t think we should take these statements very seriously, because what is his claim to fame? He is the son of Sheila Dikshit, former CM of Delhi, that’s it.”

Read: Congress Leaders Should Comment Sensitively, Says BJP Leader Narasimha Rao On CAA

'They are hiding some of their dirty secrets'

Earlier in the day, former Lok Sabha MP Sandeep Dikshit said, “More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them. I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organization is, the more nationalistic they will be. These are the tactics behind which corrupt organizations hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge into such sloganeering just assume that they are hiding some of their dirty secrets.”

More than half of our police force is corrupt. Now, how do they erase the allegation of corruption? The first thing they do is they pick up a nationalistic slogan and show everyone their love for the nation. After this, nobody can question them. I will tell you one thing, the more corrupt an organisation is, the more nationalistic it will be. These are the tactics corrupt organisations use to hide their dark secrets. Whenever a group or say police indulge in such sloganeering, just assume that they are trying to hide some of their dirty secrets.

Read: 'He's Crossing All Limits': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'PM Lies' Remark

Read: In 7th Anti-CAA Protest, Mamata Banerjee Slams Karnataka CM For Withholding Compensation