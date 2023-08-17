Maj Gen (retd) Alok Raj Appointed Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Chairman

Quick links:
Retired Major General Alok Raj (Image: Facebook/DefenceXP )
Retired Major General Alok Raj has been appointed as the new chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.
The department of personnel issued an order in this regard Wednesday night.
The post fell vacant after Hariprasad Sharma tendered his resignation last month.
His term was to end on October 7.
Several recruitments, including that of information assistant, junior accountant, and agriculture supervisor, are scheduled by the Board in coming months.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)