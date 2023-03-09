Reinforcing the Indian Army’s motto of ‘Service before Self’, Major Ruchi Aggrawal has been serving the nation since 2012. Commissioned into the Corps of Engineers after completing her training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai, Major Ruchi Aggrawal has seen varied appointments at Fazilka, Ranchi, Pune and Tezpur.

Major Aggrawal’s military career began on March 17, 2012, after she stepped over the ‘Antim Pag’ at OTA Chennai and donned two stars over both shoulders signifying the rank of a Lieutenant.

A mother to a four-year-old daughter, Major Ruchi Aggrawal is married to Major Kunal Deshraj Singhal, an Indian Army officer from the Corps of Engineers. Notably, the Woman Officer has been deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO). Major Aggrawal is the Commanding Officer of the UN Female Engagement Team for the past 15 months.

Major Aggrawal shares her decade-long service experience

Talking to Republic in an exclusive interview, Major Ruchi Aggrawal described her experience in the service of the nation under the Indian Army as “unique and gratifying”. The Woman Officer labelled her service experiences as “enriching” and stated that she became more poised and hardened by each experience in her more than a decade-long service. According to Major Ruchi Aggrawal, the pre-commission training at OTA Chennai helped her prepare for the forthcoming challenges faced by her during service.

Image: ADGPI

Describing her current appointment under the United Nations, Major Ruchi Aggrawal called the service under the UN a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”. The Woman Officer further informed that the Female Engagement Team under her is operating in collaboration with a team of Assam Rifles in their Area of Operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Furthermore, Major Ruchi Aggrawal lauded the nation’s progressive approach in including more females in the Indian Armed Forces and supporting women empowerment.