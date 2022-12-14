Majeed Memon Joins TMC Days After Quitting Sharad Pawar's NCP Citing 'personal Reasons'

In a big twist, former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and criminal lawyer Majeed Memon on Wednesday joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) in New Delhi in the presence of senior party leaders Derek O'Brien and Saugata Roy. The development is speculated to have an impact on the formation of the possible alliance between the Opposition parties in the coming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024.

In an official update, the All India Trinamool Congress said, "With a vision to serve people, eminent criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP of NCP, Majeed Memon joined the Trinamool Congress family in New Delhi today, in the presence of Shri Saugata Roy and Shri Derek O'Brien."

With a vision to serve people, eminent criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha MP of NCP, Shri Majeed Memon joined us in New Delhi today in the presence of MP Shri Saugata Roy and Parliamentary Party Leader, Rajya Sabha, Shri @derekobrienmp. pic.twitter.com/Hq9rsbV7T5 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 14, 2022

Earlier in the day, Memon was also seen praising TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her speech at the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, December 13. "Mahua was right in winding up her burning speech in Lok Sabha by saying that the question is not who burnt the garden, it in fact is who gave match stick to insane gardener. Let us think about it."

https://t.co/RrKrF2XbkD right in winding up her burning speech in Lok Sabha by saying that the question is not who burnt the garden, it in fact is who gave match stick to insane gardener. Let us think about it. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) December 14, 2022

Memon quits NCP due to 'personal reasons'

Citing 'personal reasons', former Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon on November 24 suddenly announced his decision to quit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Notably, Memon was upset with the party's decision of choosing Fauziya Khan over him. The former Rajya Sabha MP was expecting a second term after his tenure ended on April 2, 2020.

Announcing his decision, Memon wrote, "My gratitude to NCP Chief Hon’ble Sharad Pawarji for giving me honour and invaluable guidance during my 16 years with NCP. For personal reasons I cease to be a member of NCP with immediate effect. My best wishes always with Pawar Saheb and the Party."